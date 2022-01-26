Naiara Azevedo is convicted in labor lawsuit

Naiara Azevedo, singer and participant of “BBB 22”, was ordered by the JT-GO (Job Justice of Goiás) to pay salary readjustments to a musician. The decision is still subject to appeal.

splash had access to the process in which Altair de Jesus Souza complains about “dates of admission and dismissal, function and remuneration, claiming, on the grounds of the exordial, the payment of salary difference, unhealthy work premium, night shift, overtime, holidays, Sundays and fines.”

In a decision published on the 21st, Judge Marcelo Nogueira Pedra upheld — in part — the claims in the action and sentenced the artist in the requests for payment of salary difference, unhealthy work additional, night shift and attorney fees.

The number of hours of effective night work varied, according to the oral test, with months of greater and lesser number of presentations, as well as days when doubles occurred. says an excerpt from the document

Sought, the press office of Naiara Azevedo, who is on the first wall of “BBB 22”, did not comment until the moment of publication of this note. As soon as there is a response, the text will be updated.