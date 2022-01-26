Naiara Azevedo receives only 15.9% of the votes

Despite asking the public to vote for her on the first wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Naiara was the participant who received the fewest votes in today’s elimination.

Luciano was the first to be eliminated from the house, with 49.31% of the votes. In second place was Natália, with 34.89%, and, lastly, the sertaneja received 15.9% of the votes.

The result surprised the member of the box team who, when she needed to defend her permanence in the reality show, asked the public to save the popcorn, even though she was the participant who pulled Luciano to the wall.

Remember Naiara’s trajectory on the first wall

Having been nominated by leader Douglas, Azevedo needed to choose a confinement colleague to go to the wall with her. The artist opted for Luciano, however, in her speech, she claimed:

“I want to ask the people at home to give the opportunity of the dream of these two, Natália and Luciano to continue. Before coming here, I got a tattoo written: ‘courageous, persistent, determined’. I need to have a lot of courage to say what I’m saying and to ask that their dream continues. I, Naiara, don’t want to influence. The public decides”.

In the next, the sister was already sorry and, during the X-ray, apologized for what happened. “I would like to apologize to the people I love who are not understanding anything. Forgive me for the expectations I’ve raised in you and for maybe frustrating you guys (…) I’m still trying to find myself,” she explained.