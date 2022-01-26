‘National shame’ · TV news

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will be ecstatic to find the love letters from Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) to Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The deputy will vibrate with the sex scandal, blackmail the monarch and threaten to expose the extramarital affair in the newspaper O Berro. “A national shame”, will shoot the villain of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the bad character will invade the house of the Countess of Barral in search of proof of the noblewoman’s romance with Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella). The Bahian will be overjoyed to find the matches between the lovers.

The politician will waste no time and look for the enemy to show his trump card. Unscrupulous, Tonico will order the Emperor to end the investigations against him and will even demand a position as a senator.

In the scenes that will air this Thursday (27) , the corrupt will celebrate the discovery in the casino with Borges (Danilo Dal Farra). “I wish I was as cold-blooded as yours. It doesn’t even look like it’s being investigated,” the delegate said. “What investigation?! You’re looking at a future senator”, the villain will bragging.

The policeman will not understand anything and will ask how the ally is going to get the job. “Blackmail, now! Pedroca is the lover of the Countess of Barral, and I managed to steal the letters he sent her. Do you know what he calls the Countess? ‘My Fairy'”, will mock Dolores’ ex-husband (Daphne Bozaski ).

“And what are you going to do with them?”, asks Borges. “If Pedroca doesn’t do what I asked, I’ll publish it in Berro. But of course he’s not crazy enough to risk it. That would cost the end of the empire”, commented Tonico. “And if the emperor doesn’t give in?” Guebo’s enemy (Maicon Rodrigues) will speculate.

“I publish the letters. It will be like a serial: one letter a day. I can already see a crowd eager to read O Berro the next day! a national shame “, will imagine the rascal, quite excited.

However, the deputy’s plans will soon fall apart. To avoid scandal in the imperial family, Teresa Cristina will start a fire at the newspaper’s headquarters. Tonico will foam with rage when he learns that the Emperor’s letters to the Countess have burned with flames.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end on February 4, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion, a story starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

