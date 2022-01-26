Nintendo Switch surpasses PS1 and is the fifth best-selling console in history | Games

The Nintendo Switch surpassed the sales figures of the PS1 and established itself as the fifth best-selling console in history. The information was revealed in a survey by VGChartz this past Monday (24), which highlights the 103 million units already sold of the hybrid console, against 102.5 million of Sony’s first video game. The achievement also puts the Nintendo Switch ahead of the Nintendo Wii, which was the brand’s most successful home console with 101.6 million units sold worldwide. Just above the Switch is the PlayStation 4 (PS4), which has amassed nearly 117 million units sold, while the next-gen models, PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S, are still outside the top 10.
Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest model of Nintendo’s hybrid console — Photo: Handout/Nintendo
The numbers encompass not just the standard model released in 2017, but also the Nintendo Switch Lite and the more recent Nintendo Switch OLED, which focuses on screen improvements. Breaking down by regions, the United States represents the biggest market for the console, with 38.2 million units sold. Next come Europe (27.2 million) and Japan (23.4 million).
The jump in sales compared to Nintendo’s last financial report in September 2021 is justified by the holiday season. If you keep up with the pace, it shouldn’t be long before the Nintendo Switch outsells the PlayStation 4 (PS4). The hybrid console is 13.7 million units away from hitting the mark for Sony’s old-gen console, and 15.8 million off surpassing the Game Boy.
Nintendo also reserves several releases that should collaborate for an increase in sales. Among the most anticipated games for 2022 are the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 3, Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives on Nintendo Switch in January and is highly anticipated by fans — Photo: Disclosure / The Pokémon Company
The new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and the Xbox Series X/S, have just completed their first year of life and occupy the 21st and 24th positions in the survey, respectively. Companies are dealing with logistical problems as a result of the pandemic, in addition to the shortage of raw materials that makes it difficult to produce new units to feed inventories and meet high demand.
Below is a list of the ten best-selling consoles of all time according to VGChartz:
Best-selling consoles of all time
|Platform
|Global sales (in million)
|Playstation 2
|157.68
|Nintendo DS
|154.90
|Game Boy
|118.69
|Playstation 4
|116.82
|Nintendo Switch
|103.00
|PlayStation
|102.50
|Wii
|101.64
|Playstation 3
|87.41
|Xbox 3600
|85.80
|Game Boy Advance
|81.51
With information from VGChartz (1 and two)