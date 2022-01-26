North Korea launches 2 missiles towards Sea of Japan, according to reports
Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News 2 Views
Successful registration!
Please follow the link in the message sent to Send again
https://br.sputniknews.com/20220125/coreia-do-norte-lanca-2-misseis-em-direcao-ao-mar-do-japao- Segundo-relatos-21150524.html
North Korea launches 2 missiles towards Sea of Japan, according to reports
North Korea launches 2 missiles towards Sea of Japan, according to reports
North Korea launched two projectiles unidentified but believed to be missiles towards the Sea of Japan (also known as the East Sea)… 2022.01.25, Sputnik Brazil
2022-01-25T04:12-0300
2022-01-25T04:12-0300
2022-01-25T07:11-0300
defense
North Korea
cruise missile
asia and oceania
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/21037678_0:74:1517:927_1920x0_80_0_0_230ce57e102b23a9e991ff4984929168.png
According to reports, the preliminary analysis points out that it could be cruise missiles, which do not violate UN Security Council resolutions. In turn, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff would be evaluating the launches to confirm the nature of the projectiles. The South Korean agency noted that Pyonyang launched four ballistic missiles this month alone, while in the case of cruise missiles this would be the fifth launch of the year. tactical missile tests that “accurately hit an island target in the Sea of Japan”.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20220118/militares-do-japao-alertam-para-rapido-avanco-das-tecnologias-belicas-da-coreia-do-norte-21062491.html
North Korea
Sputnik Brazil
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik Brazil
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
br_BR
Sputnik Brazil
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/21037678_92:0:1425:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_dcbe19e29b23427f06b683c1883d202f.png
Sputnik Brazil
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik Brazil
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
defense, north korea, cruise missile, asia and oceania
04:12 2022.01.25
(updated: 07:11 01.25.2022)
North Korea launched two unidentified but believed to be missiles into the Sea of Japan (also known as the East Sea), Yonhap news agency reported, citing military sources.
According to reports, preliminary analysis suggests that it could be cruise missiles, which do not violate UN Security Council resolutions.
In turn, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the
South Korea would be evaluating the launches to confirm the exact nature of the projectiles.
Japan’s Military Warns of Rapid Advancement in North Korea’s War Technologies
The South Korean agency noted that Pyonyang launched four ballistic missiles this month alone, while in the case of cruise missiles this would be the
fifth release in the year.
On January 17, North Korea carried out new tests of tactical missiles that “accurately reached an island target in the Sea of Japan”.
Shortly before, the South Korean military
detected the launch of two short-range missiles from Sunan airfield near Pyonyang. Check Also
The rate of victims of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants among the elderly with incomplete vaccination …