North Korea launches 2 missiles towards Sea of ​​Japan, according to reports

North Korea launched two unidentified but believed to be missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan (also known as the East Sea), Yonhap news agency reported, citing military sources.

According to reports, preliminary analysis suggests that it could be cruise missiles, which do not violate UN Security Council resolutions.

In turn, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korea would be evaluating the launches to confirm the exact nature of the projectiles.

Japan’s Military Warns of Rapid Advancement in North Korea’s War Technologies

The South Korean agency noted that Pyonyang launched four ballistic missiles this month alone, while in the case of cruise missiles this would be the fifth release in the year.

On January 17, North Korea carried out new tests of tactical missiles that “accurately reached an island target in the Sea of ​​Japan”.