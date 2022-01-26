Nubank drops 20% since its debut on the Stock Exchange and is already worth less than Itaú and Bradesco

After the devaluation of the last few weeks, the stock Nubank trades 20% below the price defined in the initial public offering (IPO), held in December. THE digital bank sold shares at US$ 9 in the offer, and on the afternoon of this Tuesday, the 25th, the quotation was US$ 7.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The paper even traded at $11.85 days after debut, at its highest so far. Since then, it has fallen by about 40%, given the negative market context for technology company shares. The expectation of interest rate hikes in the United States this year took away the attractiveness of shares of companies with high growth and zero profits – such as Nubank.

Two weeks ago, the devaluation of the paper had already caused the fintech to lose the position of most valuable financial institution in Latin America to Itaú, which held the position until Nubank’s IPO. With the fall suffered since then, the institution is already worth less than the Bradesco.

In dollars, the second largest private bank in the country has a capitalization of US$ 35.6 billion. THE Itau is valued at US$40.5 billion. Nubank, on the other hand, had a market value of US$ 32.9 billion, about US$ 9 billion less than the value with which it debuted on the stock exchange.

Swing

After successful initial offer, market expectations turn to the results for the fourth quarter of 2021, which will be the first that Nubank will disclose as a publicly-held company. The fintech has not yet announced on which date the numbers will be published.

In a report released yesterday, Itaú BBA projected that Nubank will present a profit of R$ 203 million in the period, but that it will close 2021 with a loss of R$ 326 million. The fintech’s total revenues are expected to grow 28% compared to the third quarter, to R$2.6 billion, thanks to the expansion of the card base and the credit portfolio as a whole. The number of customers is expected to reach 53.4 million.

Analyst Pedro Leduc, from Itaú BBA, said that the devaluation of recent weeks may be related to the combination of the market scenario and investor expectations for Nubank’s shares. “A more adverse global scenario for growth (growth roles) takes the international investor off the ground. That leaves the local, and that’s where the outlook for performance comes in,” he said.

BBA sees a challenging year for Brazilian digital banks. The house considered reliance on credit cards as a problem. “Credit cards are a key product for monetization and engagement in digital banks, and this is where we are likely to see the biggest deterioration in delinquency – particularly among lower-income Brazilians, who account for the majority of Nubank and Brazil’s customer bases. Pan”, said the analysts.

Sought, Nubank did not comment.