Nubank (NU) drops 20% since its debut on the Stock Exchange and is already worth less than Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4) – Money Times

After the devaluation of the last few weeks, the stock Nubank (NAKED) trades 20% below the price set in the initial public offering of actions (IPO, acronym in English), held in December.

The digital bank sold papers at US$ 9 in the offer, and on the afternoon of this Tuesday, the 25th, the quotation was US$ 7.20 on the Stock Exchange. New York.

The paper even traded at $11.85 days after debut, at its highest so far. Since then, it has fallen by around 40%, given the context of a negative market for companies in technology.

The expectation of interest rate hikes in the United States this year it took away the attractiveness of shares of companies with high growth and zero profits – such as Nubank.

Two weeks ago, the devaluation of the paper had already made the fintech lose the position of most valuable financial institution in the Latin America to Itau (ITUB4), who held the post until Nubank’s IPO. With the fall suffered since then, the institution is already worth less than the Bradesco (BBDC4).

In dollars, the second largest private bank in the country has a capitalization of US$ 35.6 billion. Itaú is valued at US$ 40.5 billion.

Nubank, on the other hand, had a market value of US$ 32.9 billion, about US$ 9 billion less than the value with which it debuted on the stock exchange.

After the successful initial offering, market expectations turn to the results for the fourth quarter of 2021, which will be the first that Nubank will disclose as a publicly-held company. The fintech has not yet announced on which date the numbers will be published.

In a report released this Monday, 24th, the Itaú BBA projected that Nubank will present a profit of R$ 203 million in the period, but that it will close 2021 with a loss of R$ 326 million.

The fintech’s total revenues are expected to grow 28% compared to the third quarter, to R$2.6 billion, thanks to the expansion of the card base and the credit portfolio as a whole.

The number of customers is expected to reach 53.4 million.

Analyst Pedro Leduc, from Itaú BBA, said that the devaluation of recent weeks may be related to the combination of the market scenario and investor expectations for Nubank’s shares. “A more adverse global scenario for growth (growth papers) takes the international investor off the ground. That leaves the venue, and that’s where the perspective for performance comes in,” he said.

BBA sees a challenging year for Brazilian digital banks.

The house considered reliance on credit cards as a problem. “Credit cards are a key product for monetization and engagement in digital banks, and this is where we are likely to see the greatest deterioration in delinquency – particularly among lower-income Brazilians, who account for the majority of Nubank and Brazil’s customer bases. Pan,” analysts said.

Sought, Nubank did not comment.