NVIDIA may withdraw from acquisition of chipmaker ARM

In September 2020, the NVIDIA announced a deal for acquisition of the ARM company for $40 billion (about R$ 219 billion at the current price). However, new information indicates that the GPU giant must give up the purchase and will soon announce it officially.

According to information published on the website of the Bloomberg, NVIDIA is preparing to abandon the acquisition of the partner company. SoftBank, the current owner of chipmaker ARM, is also expected to comment soon on the matter.

Will you go or not?

While the matter still needs clarification and lacks more official positions, the reason for the end of the agreement may be the difficulty in the purchase imposed by barriers regulatory.

“We continue to maintain the views expressed in detail in our latest regulatory filings – that this transaction provides an opportunity to accelerate ARM and increase competition and innovation,” an NVIDIA spokesperson told the site. CNBC.

ARM chip.Source: TecMundo

Despite having announced the acquisition in 2020, the negotiation faced several problems, mainly due to regulators who see an unfair advantage in NVIDIA being responsible for another chip maker. The acquisition became the subject of investigations in several countries, causing the purchase to be the subject of investigations.

In December 2021, the US Federal Trade Commission submitted a request to block trading between the companies on antitrust grounds. British regulators also believe the purchase could create problems.