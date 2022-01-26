Occupation of ICUs for Covid grows in 18 states and DF in a week – 01/25/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Porto Alegre, Brasilia, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Salvador and São Paulo

Driven by the new escalation of Covid cases in the country, the occupation of ICU (intensive care unit) beds for patients with coronavirus grew in 18 states and the Federal District in the last week, according to a survey by the Ministry of Health. leaf carried out with state governments.

At least nine units of the federation already have 80% or more of public ICU vacancies for Covid-19 in use. A week ago, there were only four states at the same level.

Federal District, Rondônia, Rio Grande do Norte, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Espírito Santo, Piauí and Pernambuco are the ones in the most critical situation.

The worsening happened despite state governments reopening beds for the treatment of patients with the disease. In one week, the number of places for critically ill patients grew from 15,115 to 15,876 in the country, an increase of about 5%.

The Federal District is among the federation units with the most serious scenario. The federal capital had 90% of public ICU beds occupied at the end of Tuesday afternoon (25).

In all, the capital has 73 ICU vacancies for Covid, 58 of which are occupied, 10 are awaiting release (blocked) and 5 are vacant.

The occupancy rate reached 100% in the DF this Tuesday morning, but the local government released some beds that were blocked and the percentage dropped to 90%. The government reported that 9 out of 10 hospitalized patients are not vaccinated or have not received at least two doses.

Because of the explosion of cases, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) decided that, as of this Monday, the Samambaia Regional Hospital will only attend to cases of Covid, with the exception of maternity.

There are 98 patients waiting for ICU beds in the federal capital, 7 of them with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, who should be directed to units with disease care.

Two other states in the Midwest also surpassed the level of 80% occupancy. In Goiás, 84% of intensive care beds already have patients. In the capital, the pressure is even greater: even with the increase of 73 new vacancies in a week, 97% are full.

In recent weeks, the city hall of Goiânia has reduced the audience limit for events and establishments to 500 people. Bars, restaurants, religious celebrations, shopping malls, gyms, beauty salons and theaters can only operate at 50% of their capacity.

At the same time, the municipal administration reinforced the inspection against clandestine parties. Last weekend, 8 places were closed out of 20 visited for violations of sanitary rules.

In Mato Grosso, the rate of occupied ICUs is 85%, higher than last week. In the capital, UBSs (basic health units) from four neighborhoods suspended services on Monday (24) after health professionals were diagnosed with flu or Covid-19.

In the Northeastern states, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco and Piauí face the worst situations.

In Rio Grande do Norte, the occupancy of intensive care units reaches 84%. The public pediatric ICUs, with only three places, are full.

The state government reported this Tuesday that, given the current situation, it is expanding the supply of critical and clinical beds in the network. The moving average of bed requests quadrupled from 15 on December 26 to about 60 a month later.

Piauí also had a sudden increase in ICU occupancy in the last week, from 58% to 82%. It now appears on the list of states most at risk of health system collapse.

Pernambuco, in turn, reduced the percentage from 86% to 80%, but remains in a scenario considered critical. The proportional drop was caused by the increase in the number of available beds, which rose from 952 to 1,002.

Because of the escalation of cases of H3N2 influenza and Covid-19, the state resumed restrictive measures. Events were limited to 3,000 people at least until next Monday (31), and vaccination passports are now required in bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters and museums.

Specialists defend the tightening of this type of limitation. Doctor Bruno Ishigami, from Recife, explains that, even with the omicron variant causing more mild cases, the number of cases is so high that the absolute number of people who need hospitalization is very high.

“Private parties, as they are an agglomeration with 3,000 people, can help to increase the rate of contamination with circulating viruses. The ideal is to ban parties now”, he says.

In the northern states, Rondônia also faces a critical situation, with 91% of the 55 vacancies for serious patients with Covid-19 occupied. One of the three hospitals with public beds for Covid in the capital, Porto Velho, no longer has vacancies.

Amazonas, which saw its health system collapse in the first two waves of the disease, had 81% of ICU beds for Covid-19 occupied this Sunday (23). Since the beginning of the month, the number of seriously ill patients hospitalized in the Amazon capital has more than tripled, jumping from 23 on January 1 to 74 on Sunday.

Amid the explosion of the transmission of the virus, the state government decided to change the registry of beds this Monday, failing to inform how many are available for Covid-19 and how many are occupied.

Amazonas only released the number of patients hospitalized with the disease and the total occupancy of the ICUs (60%), including those that are not directed to Covid. Questioned by leaf about the reason for the change, the Health Department did not respond.

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, the occupancy of public ICUs jumped from 10% to 62% in just one week, even with the opening of 60 beds. Most of those admitted are elderly people with comorbidities and people who did not take the booster vaccine, according to doctors.

The average waiting time for hospitalization is already more than two days in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, where occupation jumped from 64% to 77% in the period. State and city did not inform the situation of pediatric beds.

In São Paulo, the rate also grew and reached 65% in the state and 72% in the capital, according to Fundação Seade. Both administrations continue to expand the number of ICU beds for Covid-19, but even so, the occupancy remains high.

In the assessment of Isaac Schrarstzhaupt, coordinator of the Covid-19 Analysis Network, the escalation of cases of the new coronavirus is widespread throughout the country.

“The number of new cases is so much higher that, even if we have a 90% reduction in the proportion of hospitalizations before the vaccine, this can still put pressure on the health system,” he says.​

Another problem, says Schrarstzhaupt, is that the spread of the disease also affects health professionals, who are understaffing hospitals. “A bed is not just the bed, but also equipment and staff”, he emphasizes.

He believes that, in order to stop the current growing curve, it would be necessary to reinforce the care adopted before vaccination, such as the use of masks with good sealing and social distance.