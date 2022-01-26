OECD imposes reduction in deforestation as a condition in invitation to Brazil – 01/25/2022 – Market

The OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) included in the documents that formalize the beginning of negotiations for Brazil’s entry into the entity obligations to reduce deforestation and climate change mitigation measures provided for in the Paris agreement.

This Tuesday (25), the entity’s board members approved that Brazil formally begin negotiations for admission, formally requested by the country in 2017.

In the letter of invitation to the countries and in the communiqué, obtained by the leaf, OECD council members emphasize that countries’ commitment to deforestation reduction and biodiversity loss goals should be considered in the assessment to authorize entry into the entity.

The approval of the invitation to Brazil was revealed by the newspaper Valor Econômico and confirmed by leaf.

In addition to Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, which are also recipients of the documents, were invited to start the accession process.​

According to Daniel Wilkinson, director of Environment and Human Rights at Human Rights Watch, this sends a clear message to Brazil.

“They send a message to Brazil: we are ready to start the process, but as long as you commit to concrete actions”, says Wilkinson. “It is a known fact that deforestation in Brazil is at the highest level, and the councilors make it clear that the environment will be a determining factor in authorizing Brazil’s entry into the OECD.”

Human Rights Watch has been sending letters to OECD advisers with questions about President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) environmental policy.

In the resolution, the council members ask that, in the evaluation of each candidate, factors such as the commitment to organize a “structural reform agenda” as a basis for “strong, sustainable, green and inclusive growth” and to “ensure effective protection of the environment and biodiversity, and actions linked to climate change to achieve the goals of the Paris climate agreement”.

They also emphasize the need for free trade and investment, measures to reduce inequality and strengthen governance and anti-corruption actions.

In a statement, the OECD said that details on the accession process of each of the countries will be prepared once the candidates confirm their endorsement of certain values ​​of the organization.

Among them are “preservation of individual freedom; values ​​of democracy; protection of human rights, as well as open, competitive, sustainable and transparent market economies”.

“[Esses valores] also refer to commitments by OECD members to promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth, in addition to the objective of combating climate change, including preventing and reversing the loss of biodiversity and deforestation”.

In the invitation letter, the entity’s board members emphasize the need for policies in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and to achieve net zero emission of greenhouse gases by 2050, through deep reductions in emissions made possible by public investments and private.

The invitation letter also talks about the “importance for each country to fully adopt and implement policies in line with their climate objectives, including the targets to reduce deforestation and loss of biodiversity agreed during COP 26 in Glasgow”.

Joining the “rich countries club” is one of the priorities of the Bolsonaro government’s foreign policy. Joining the OECD serves as a seal of quality for investors, as member countries commit to complying with good practices for the functioning of their governments and economies.

One of the signals already given by the country is the promise to zero the IOF (Tax on Financial Operations) by 2029 in operations involving the purchase and sale of foreign currency.

The commitment was signed by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), in a letter sent last week to the organization’s board members.​

After the formal invitation, a negotiation process begins, which should last at least two years. The average for the last members to complete the process was four years.

To be successful, Brazil will need to adhere to a series of normative instruments of the entity, in addition to having its candidacy analyzed in several committees.

Even before the negotiation process was formalized, Brazil had already been adopting these rules, precisely to signal its interest in being part of the group.

To date, Brazil has adhered to 103 of the 251 instruments.

There was resistance from OECD members to Brazil’s entry, mainly because of President Bolsonaro’s environmental policy. The biggest objections were raised by France on account of the Planalto’s environmental policy.

However, according to interlocutors, many of the fears raised by the French and other members will be discussed during the negotiating process.

Also according to interlocutors, what truly unlocked the invitation was an understanding reached between the United States and European partners in the OECD.

Americans and Europeans disagreed about the pace of expansion of the organization. While Washington advocated that there be only one accession process at a time, European countries wanted the entry of a Latin American country to be accompanied by the analysis of a European candidacy.

Now, all six candidates have received letters of invitation to start their membership process. Confirmation of entry depends on a consensus of the 38 countries that make up the group.