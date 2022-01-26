OECD makes official invitation for Brazil to negotiate entry into the entity | Economy

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) approved this Tuesday (25th) the formal invitation for Brazil and five other countries to begin discussions on joining the entity. The OECD brings together the most developed nations in the world.

The information was first released by “Valor Econômico” and confirmed by the OECD in the early afternoon. The governments of Argentina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru and Romania also received official invitations.

According to the Secretary of International Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Erivaldo Gomes, it is now up to Brazil to send a letter to the OECD confirming its interest in negotiations. The negotiation process, he says, can last from two to five years.

In a note, the OECD says that the process will include a rigorous and in-depth assessment of the candidate country’s alignment with the norms, policies and practices disseminated by the entity.

“Prior to any invitation to join the organization as members, changes in legislation, policy and practices adopted by candidate countries will be required to bring them in line with OECD standards and best practices, thus serving as a powerful catalyst for reform,” says the statement.

The OECD, based in Paris, brings together 38 countries, most of them developed economies. It is still called the “club of the rich”, despite including several emerging ones, such as Colombia or Costa Rica.

The organization is a forum that discusses and promotes public policies in various areas and also carries out a series of international studies. Being a full member of the OECD is seen as a “seal of quality” that would boost the economy of countries.

In early 2020, the United States formalized its support for Brazil in its candidacy for the OECD – and the Brazilian government announced the creation of a secretariat to streamline the necessary procedures. Remember in the video below:

To be accepted as a full member of the OECD, Brazil needs to commit to adhering to a series of good practices – among them, the simplification of the tax collection system with a tax reform.

“The invitation poses the challenge of moving forward with the structural reform agenda, especially tax reform. Only these reforms will enable us to be full members of the OECD”, says Gomes.

The secretary also states that joining the OECD is like receiving an “investment degree in regulatory matters”, that is, an international seal to attract resources. “Investors start to look at Brazil in another way,” he explained.

Brazil currently participates in the OECD as a non-member country. In 2017, during the Michel Temer government, he made a formal application to the entity, but until then he had not received the acceptance of the candidacy to start negotiations.

Brazil’s entry into the OECD is considered a priority on the Brazilian foreign policy agenda. It is also seen by the Brazilian government as an opportunity to accelerate reforms.

The OECD has 251 good practice instruments to be adopted by its member countries. Brazil needs to adhere to most of these instruments to secure a place in the entity.