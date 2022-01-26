[Oficial] Sony reveals PS Plus February 2022

After a string of months revealing the monthly PlayStation Plus games, French website Dealabs didn’t bring us the information in advance this time around. However, as usual every last Wednesday of the month, Sony revealed the names of the February 2022 PS Plus:

EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4)

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5)

The current games, Persona 5 Strikers (PS4), Deep Rock Galactic (PS4/PS5) and DIRT 5 (PS4/PS5) can be redeemed until next Monday (31). February’s PS Plus titles will be available from 1st service subscribers.

There are two ways to redeem PS Plus games for February: through the console or the browser. In the second method, just go to the PS Store website, log into an account with an active subscription and click on “Add to Library”.

Learn more about February’s PS Plus games

No matter how or where you play, EA Sports UFC 4 puts you at the center of every fight. Develop and customize your character through a unified progression system across all modes. Start as an amateur and become a UFC star in the new Career mode, or challenge the world in new Blitz battles or Online World Championships to become the undefeated champion.

Crush skeletons, defeat dragons and face off against giant golems in this first adventure in the Borderlands-inspired Wonderlands series. Enjoy the acclaimed 2013 quest that started the whole story in this standalone campaign filled with fantasy, fun and a plethora of magical weapons!

Amaze and delight the crowds as you build the roller coaster park of your dreams and manage a world truly alive with unparalleled attention to detail. No matter your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly build over 700 pre-made objects, including roller coasters, facilities and landscapes; build from scratch with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground with terrain altering tools. Managing your park is that easy.

