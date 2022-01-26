Olavistas want the Catholic Church to canonize Bolsonarist guru

Campaign to canonize Olavo de Carvalho has an electronic address to receive testimonies to be sent to the Catholic Church (photo: Reproduction/Social networks)

A campaign is being carried out on social networks for the canonization by the Catholic Church of the Bolsonarista guru Olavo de Carvalho, who died in the early hours of last Monday (24/1), in the United States, where he had lived since 2005.Olavo, who was anti-vaccine , against the use of masks and quarantine to face the COVID-19 pandemic – which has already killed more than 620 thousand people in Brazil and, in the world, more than 5 million -, was diagnosed with the disease on the 16th. with the doctor who attended him, he died of respiratory failure.

“Pray for us, Olaf”

In the profile of Italo Marsili, described as a writer and psychiatrist, there is an appeal for people to send reports about “conversion or return of hope that involves Olavo” to the email created for this purpose: [email protected]

For Marsili, “the holy spirit, without a doubt, used Professor Olavo’s life to touch ours”. According to the olavista, “a multitude of souls returned to the church through him (Olavo de Carvalho)”.

According to him, in a publication in the stories, more than 3 thousand reports would have arrived. Many people saying that they converted to Catholicism through Olavo de Carvalho. Some even asked Marsili if he was exaggerating. And the answer was, “Really. I don’t know.” And he said that he had 2,906 reports in his hands and that this could not be ignored.

estate

This Wednesday (26/1), in his column in the newspaper The globe, journalist Malu Gaspar points out that Olavo’s daughter, Helosa de Carvalho, also author of a book about her father, considers that a fight has already started between Olavistas over the estate of the Bolsonarista guru.

“With Angels and Saints”

In addition to Italo Marsili, who wants Olavo’s canonization, Malu Gaspar also cites another Olavist, Silvio Grimaldi, identified by the Bolsonarista guru on social media as his administrative manager, who released Olavo’s next book on Instagram a few hours after the confirmation of his death.

Grimaldi, also revered the guru not only in the condition of “teacher and master” – Olavo was self-taught and author of books with content of ideological vision linked to the extreme right.

“Before being sedated in the ICU, my master, my teacher, my friend, @opropriolavodecarvalho, received the sacraments from the priest. Five hours later he died and now he is in Heaven together with the angels and saints of Our Lord, interceding for us Despite the sadness and the longing, I can only thank God for the undeserved honor of living with this man and enjoying his coexistence and teaching for half of my life. I love you, Olavo”, declared the Olavist disciple.