Olavo de Carvalho died owing R$ 2.9 million to Caetano Veloso

posted on 01/25/2022 20:37



(Credit: Reproduction Youtube/Roda Vida)

Writer Olavo de Carvalho died this Monday (24/1), owing R$ 2.9 million to singer Caetano Veloso. The debt came from a lawsuit initiated by the singer in 2017, when the Bolsonarismo guru accused him of pedophilia.

In the conviction, Olavo should remove from social networks the posts made in November 2017 against the singer. The order should be carried out within 48 hours, under penalty of a daily fine of BRL 10,000. But Olavo never removed the post.

Olavo even paid R$ 65,000 to the singer, but he appealed in court, saying he could not pay the full amount. In May 2021, judge José Giordani, from the 12th Civil Chamber of TJ-RJ, denied the appeal.

And how is the debt now that the writer is dead?

According to art. 597 of the Civil Procedure Code, the estate (set of assets) is responsible for the debts of the deceased. “Once the division is made, each heir is responsible for them in proportion to the part he has in the inheritance”, he says.

In other words, with the death of the writer, a process of inventorying his assets will begin, and then sharing them with his heirs. After that, Caetano can ask for the action to continue and receive from the value of the writer’s assets.