Olavo de Carvalho dies without paying millionaire debt to Caetano Veloso

Olavo de Carvalho (1947-2022) failed to pay a million-dollar debt he had with Caetano Veloso. The philosopher had lost in court a lawsuit for moral damages and should have compensated the singer in R$ 3.7 million, but he did not. He died on Monday (24). Now, the artist will have to resort to the writer’s estate to receive the amount.

Heirs cannot inherit debts, according to the Civil Code, but the Court allows debts to be settled with the assets of the sued and defeated defendant. In the event of the debtor’s death, an inventory of the assets left for the execution of the estate must be carried out.

THE TV news sought out the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, where the case is being held, which confirmed the information. “With the death of Olavo de Carvalho, the demand continues in the face of the respective estate, which means that the creditor, in the Caetano Veloso case, must proceed with the execution in the face of the estate”, informed the competent body.

On October 26, 2021, the case was analyzed by the panel of judges of the 12th Civil Chamber of Rio, which, by unanimous decision, favored Caetano Veloso.

Judge Álvaro Henrique Teixeira de Almeida signed the document that authorized the attachment of the assets of Olavo de Carvalho at the request of the defense of Caetano Veloso on the grounds that the essayist was transferring his possessions to other names, in order to evade payment of the indemnity .

The report sought the defense of Carvalho and Veloso, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.

Olavo de Carvalho vs Caetano Veloso

In 2017, Caetano Veloso filed a lawsuit against Olavo de Carvalho after the writer had published posts accusing him of pedophilia. The Bolsonarista guru referred to the artist’s romance with producer Paula Lavigne, his current wife and with whom he has two children.

Their relationship began when he was 40 years old, and she was 13. However, unlike today, in 1986 it was not considered a crime to have a relationship with a person under the age of 14. At the time, decisions were made on a case-by-case basis by the judges.

In the same year that Caetano filed the lawsuit, the Rio de Janeiro Court granted an injunction to the artist and ordered Olavo to delete the posts with the offenses, under penalty of a daily fine of R$10,000. Even after being subpoenaed in the United States, the philosopher did not delete the publications. Currently, the value is R$ 3.7 million.

The writer’s defense had different appeals denied by the Justice. In October 2020, the 50th Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro gave 15 days to pay the fine, which at the time was R$2.9 million.

In March 2021, the same court accepted the philosopher’s defense request and decided that Caetano would have to wait for the Court of Justice to analyze the appeal to proceed with the collection of compensation. The information was anticipated by Ancelmo Gois’ column in the newspaper O Globo.

