Omicron affects men and women differently, research indicates

A survey carried out by the American platform Web MD showed that fatigue affects more strongly women infected with the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. The research used data from 489 participants (120 men and 369 women) who reported having the disease between December 23 and January 4 this year.

Despite the symptom being quite common in people with Ômicron, approximately one third of men said they had suffered from fatigue while about 40% of female participants described extreme tiredness as one of the main difficulties related to Covid-19.

In comparison, 18% of men said the symptom recurred during the weeks they were infected. Among women, the figure was 25%. The number of participants who did not report fatigue was 34% of men and 23% of women.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by the WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) This is because the alteration has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to the vaccines available in the world against the other variants and spreads faster.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Body aches, headaches, fatigue, night sweats, a feeling of a scratchy throat and an increase in heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example.Pixabay omicron-what-is-known-about-the-variant The emergence of the variant is also an unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The first is that the variant began development in the mid-2020s, in a poorly tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The second is that the emergence of Ômicron may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and least likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, developed in it, and then re-contaminated a human.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Afraid of a new wave, countries have increased restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it has been spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low.Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining ground.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of Health.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) Due to the ability of the variant to spread, the WHO advises people to vaccinate themselves with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitized.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-what-you-know-about-the-variant (5) The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments are preferred.JuFagundes/ Getty Images 0

Data from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) show that loss of taste and smell, persistent cough and fever are the main symptoms of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The British Office for National Statistics (ONS) adds fatigue and headache to the symptoms.

Fatigue is reported by 62% of Covid-19 patients and pointed out in studies as an early sign of infection by the Ômicron variant. The symptom is characterized by extreme tiredness resulting from mental, physical exertion or illness. Therefore, the cause ends up being confused with other conditions.

Muscle pain has also been linked to Covid-19. This is because the body is constantly trying to fight the virus, also generating a feeling of continual fatigue.

Main symptoms of the Omicron variant

Infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio explains that the infection caused by the coronavirus – whether by the Delta or Ômicron mutation – has very similar symptoms. “At the beginning of Covid-19, there were characteristic symptoms such as loss of smell and taste, which we did not see so often with Delta and, much less now, with Ômicron”, says the specialist.

According to her, Ômicron is associated with milder respiratory symptoms, such as those of a cold. Body aches, headaches, fatigue, loss of appetite, sneezing and sore throat are common. In addition, other unprecedented signs were observed in those infected with the new mutation: night sweats and a scratchy throat sensation.