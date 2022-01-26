Omicron is the harbinger of the end of the pandemic? – Qwerty Portal

The WHO – World Health Organization recently announced that the Ômicron variant, the name given to the new strain of the Coronavirus, may be reaching the end of its acute phase, which takes place until the sixth week. Countries in Europe would be reaching this stage. In Brazil, this period will probably take place in mid-February. But can we believe that after this so-called peak we will be heading towards the end of the pandemic? There is no consensus on this.

What is certain is that as this variant is much more transmissible and less lethal, many more people are becoming infected, and because fewer people die, there are more individuals transmitting the virus, in a very simple explanation. From the contamination of a large part of the population, this portion will be for a few weeks or months, with a high immunological load. There is also a good part that is in this condition because of vaccination, which in theory makes us believe that there will be a significant decrease in the number of active cases from then on.

To say that we are heading towards the end of the pandemic, however, is still early, since there are poor countries in Africa, for example, that still have a percentage of their population without the complete vaccination schedule, which predisposes to the emergence of other diseases. variants, perhaps more transmissible and lethal.

Therefore, the end of the pandemic is still a non-palpable objective from a scientific point of view. If countries that have already reached a high percentage of vaccination do not help those who are still in the rear, there will inevitably be rebounds of the disease, other waves formed by other variants and “only God knows” how the virus will behave.

Investment, international cooperation and goodwill are therefore essential ingredients for the Coronavirus to really let its guard down and be defeated.