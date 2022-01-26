Omicron: two-thirds of infected by variant say they have had covid before, British survey indicates

1 hour ago

Two-thirds of respondents recently infected with the omicron variant said they had had covid before, according to data from a study of thousands of volunteers in England.

Scientists point out that further analysis is still needed on how many of these reinfections are true, but the study results indicate which groups appear to be more likely to catch Covid again.

Among those most at risk are healthcare workers and families with children or many people living in the same household.

Omicron wave in winter

More than two million people were tested in the study called React.

