On ‘BBB 22’, Jade Picon says she doesn’t want to go on a diet and gets excited about guava: ‘Eating makes me happy’

Jade Picon is one of the participants of the “BBB 22” most commented on social networks, and this time it became the subject again because of her food inside the house. At xepa since last Friday, the influencer does not have many food options, and has surprised her followers with her reactions to eating some items.

see more: Naiara Azevedo, from ‘BBB 22’, will release the song with Marília Mendonça, taking into account the request of the Queen of Sofrência’s family

This morning, Jade drew attention when she got excited to eat goiabada, a simple and extremely popular sweet in Brazil. See her reaction:

“Three days here is 90 days. And that’s it. Now I’m going to eat GOIABADAAAAAAAAA. Bye.” (Jade) #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/5ErtL0ThYs — Sergio Santos (@ZAMENZA) January 25, 2022

“Three days here is 90 days. And it’s over. Now I’m going to eat guava! Bye,” said the sister, jumping for joy.

Read more: Luciano’s friend, from ‘BBB 22’, says that his brother’s fame began: ‘He can no longer eat a hamburger quietly’

Later, at the pool, the 20-year-old from São Paulo commented that she usually has a very regulated diet, but that she does not intend to follow any diet during confinement.

— The people at home must be surprising me, because in my day to day I only eat salad. Here I am: 3 am is guava, cream cracker with butter, nest milk…. I promised myself that I won’t have a diet in here. I’m going to eat because I know that eating makes me happy – said Jade in conversation with other sisters.

See too: Paulo André’s father says that his son’s training was adapted for the ‘BBB 22’: ‘Home lawn to compensate for incomplete gym’

-Jade Picon Photo: Photo Reproduction / TV Globo / Agência O Globo

She also detailed how her out-of-home eating routine works:

“My diet is very strict out there. I fast for 16 hours every day, just lunch and dinner.