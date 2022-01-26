On the air in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor, Ana Lucia Torre leaves Globo’s fixed cast · TV News

On the air as the villain Celina in Quanto Mais Vida Melhor!, Ana Lucia Torre left the fixed cast of Globo artists and did not renew her long-term contract after 18 years. Now, the 76-year-old actress will work at the network only on a per-work basis.

The information was published by Patrícia Kogut’s column, from the newspaper O Globo. Ana Lucia debuted on Globo in 1977 as the character Clorita in the soap opera Dona Xepa, written by Gilberto Braga (1945-2021).

Later, he amended works in Sinhazinha Flô (1977), Memórias de Amor (1979), Marron Glacê (1979), As Três Marias (1980), Ciranda de Pedra (1981), O Homem Proibido (1982) and Selva de Pedra (1986). ).

After a period on TV Manchete, she returned to Globo to play the hypochondriac Juracy Pitombo in Tieta (1989). Afterwards, she acted in other productions on SBT and TV Cultura.

He then returned to the audience leader and was still in Renascer (1993), A Indomada (1997), Meu Bem Querer (1998), O Cravo e a Rosa (2000), Porto dos Milagres (2001), O Beijo do Vampiro ( 2002), and Alma Gêmea (2005), in which she played the villain Débora – much remembered to this day on social media.

In the following years, he acted in several successful serials, such as O Prophet (2006), Sete Pecados (2007), Caras & Bocas (2009), Insensato Coração (2011), Amor Eterno Amor (2012), Joia Rara (2013), Secret Truths (2015), Êta Mundo Bom! (2016), The Other Side of Paradise (2017), Espelho da Vida (2018) and A Dona do Pedaço (2019).

