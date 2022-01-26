open world impresses, says preview

It’s not long before the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, one of the most anticipated titles of 2022 and the first major PS5 exclusive of the year. Some vehicles have already had the opportunity to play the adventure, with reports saying it “might be one of the best open world games on the market”.

The statement was made by the German website “GamePro“, which took advantage of three and a half hours of the sequel in the new generation. The gameplay was based on two main quests at the beginning of the game, where Aloy makes preparations for her trip to the Forbidden West – therefore, she is still in the already familiar mountainous regions of the first part. At the end of the preview, journalist Linda Sprenger said the following:

If successful, Horizon Forbidden West could not only surpass its great predecessor, but thanks to its complex combat system and impressive new machines, it has the potential to become one of the best open-world games on the market.

Sprenger uses part of the preview to compare Horizon Forbidden West to Zelda: Breath of The Wild (Nintendo) because of the new mechanics available to Aloy — like using the shield to slide or the ability to climb (almost) anywhere.

Horizon Forbidden West will have the “Arena”, a place to test Aloy’s skills

In the text, the existence of the “Arena” is also mentioned, a place where players will be able to face different enemies in different difficulties (amateur, advanced or professional) to test all of Aloy’s skills.

It was through this resource that the journalist was able to fight the giant snake, presented by Guerrilla previously. According to her, players need to “deftly combine skills, weapons, and elemental attacks” to defeat the creature.

Remembering that Horizon Forbidden West will be released in February 18th for PS4 and PS5. Looking forward to new adventures in the Forbidden West, dear reader? Comment below how the expectations are out there!