Outside the BBB 22, Naiara Azevedo suffers a judicial defeat; team will appeal · TV news

While still confined to BBB 22 (Globo), Naiara Azevedo suffered a defeat at the Regional Labor Court of Goiás. . The singer’s defense intends to appeal the court decision.

The musician worked with the artist from 2018 to 2020 and said he had to double work schedules because of her performances, in addition to having to arrive earlier to the concert venues to perform audio tests.

According to Metrópoles, judge Marcelo Nogueira Pedra, from the 15th Labor Court of Goiânia, established that Naiara and his team pay R$ 25,000 to the guitarist, an amount referring to the unhealthy work premium, night allowance and differences from the agreed salary amount.

wanted by TV news, the advice of the sertaneja informed that it intends to appeal the court decision. “Naiara Azevedo’s team is aware of the decision and informs that it is still a non-definitive decision, rendered in the first instance, and will present the competent resources to the Regional Labor Court”, he detailed.

The report contacted the guitarist’s lawyers, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.

