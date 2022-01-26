Palworld: Bizarre Pokemon clone with shooting gets trailer

A bizarre and fascinating new clone of pokemon is coming with Palworld, new game produced by Pocket Pair. In the title, it will be possible not only to capture and train little creatures, but also force them to work and even shoot them with firearms — as in the game recently created by a fan, which Nintendo is already taking action against.

Announced in June of last year, the title will allow players to explore an open world alongside little monsters known as Pal. Each creature has specific abilities, and can be used as mounts or even weapons, for example.

Below, you can check out the second and most recent trailer for Palworld, which shows some of the action players will encounter (and the abuses that they will be able to commit):

On its Steam page, the game is described as being a new “open world multiplayer”. the game has survival and building elements, offering players the ability to “befriend and collect mysterious creatures called ‘Pal’ in a vast world”.

In the game, little monsters will be able to “fight, build, farm and work in factories“. Yes, apparently you will be able to force your “friend” to spend hours in assembly chains. In addition, players will be able to sell and eat the creatures, in addition to sending them commit crimes how to loot and steal.

from the same creator of craftopia (the game “inspired” by games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, pokemon, Minecraft and Harvest Moon), Palworld will be released for PC on Steam in 2022, but there is still no exact date set to arrive on Valve’s platform.

