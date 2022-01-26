Parents can be held criminally liable for not vaccinating their children.

After Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized the use of the vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, returned to attacks against vaccination of the pediatric public and even said that he would not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter.

If the child contracts Covid-19, parents can respond for lack of vaccination

Unfortunately, the president’s statement is far from an isolated opinion. According to a survey carried out by FioCruz, 12.8% of parents of children in this age group were hesitant about vaccinating their children against Covid-19.

In this scenario, experts began to reflect on the responsibility of parents in relation to their children and the consequences of non-compliance with this legal duty. In an article published in ConJur, public defender Elisa Costa Cruz explained that, according to paragraph 1 of article 14 of the ECA, vaccination of children is mandatory in cases recommended by health authorities.

That is, vaccination is not optional in Brazil when the vaccine is approved by the responsible authority, in this case, Anvisa, and is included in the vaccination schedule. Failure to comply with the duty to vaccinate children can lead to some punishments that vary in severity. The lightest would be the imposition of a fine (Article 249 of the ECA).

The Federal Supreme Court, in a judgment that discussed whether parents can stop vaccinating their underage children based on philosophical, religious, moral and existential convictions, established the following thesis: “It is constitutional the mandatory immunization by means of a vaccine that, registered with a health surveillance agency, (i) has been included in the National Immunization Program, or (ii) has its mandatory application determined by law or (iii) is subject to determination by the Union, State, Federal District or Municipality, based on in medical-scientific consensus”. “In such cases, it is not a violation of the parents’ or guardians’ freedom of conscience and philosophical conviction, nor of family power.”

Having overcome the issue of mandatory child vaccination, another question arises: if a child who is not vaccinated by choice of parents contracts Covid-19, and may be left with sequels or even die, the parents would be criminally liable, since in the ECA there is no criminal sanction. ? Among the experts consulted by the Conjuration, there is still no consensus.

Daniel Gerber, criminal lawyer, specialist in Economic Criminal Law and Master in Criminal Sciences, partner of Daniel Gerber Advogados, pointed out that, without a shadow of a doubt, the vaccines that enter the national vaccination plan become mandatory, causing parents to omit on the matter direct responsibility for the omission itself and also for the resulting results.

A simple omission will result in the imposition of the penalties provided for in the ECA, both a fine and a possible provisional suspension of custody; of harmful results, will respond — the parents — by way of intent, according to the general rule stipulated by article 13, paragraph 2 of the Penal Code (that is, if the child or adolescent dies for lack of specific care, the criminal imputation will, in theory, be , intentional homicide by virtue of omission).

According to the lawyer, for a long time there has been in the jurisprudence a softening of such a causal line, admitting that the result is imputed to those responsible by way of fault. Either way, they will be held responsible for the harmful event.

However, in Gerber’s view, in order for the mandatory vaccine against Covid-19 in children to be present, it is necessary to include it in the national vaccination plan, a step that has not yet existed. “In this way, if it is true that mandatory vaccines, when not applied, make parents responsible for the deleterious events that arise in relation to their children, it is no less correct to say that the Covid vaccine is not yet included in this list”, concluded.

Already Antonio Carlos de Freitas Junior, a specialist in Constitutional Law, says he believes that the mere recommendation of vaccination by the health authority makes it mandatory for children by the normative force of the ECA.

Thus, according to the expert, the parents’ failure to vaccinate itself triggers the statute’s protection system, which can result in several sanctions for parents. Criminally, parents may also be held liable under the terms of article 132 of the CP: “Exposing the life or health of another to direct and imminent danger”, with detention, from three months to one year. In the event of death or bodily harm, the parents may be liable for the culpable modality of such crimes, and judicial forgiveness may or may not be applied depending on the specific case.

In the same sense, Leonardo Pantaleão, specialist in Criminal Law and Procedure, understands that, considering the current pandemic moment and the concrete possibility of contagion, parents are responsible for any criminally relevant omission that, as a result, causes damage to the health or life of their minor children. In this sense, the simple non-vaccination of children (even without major consequences) already places them as potentially subject to the penalties of article 132 of the CP. If, due to non-immunization, the child is contaminated and presents health complications, the parents or representatives who are omitted will be criminally liable for the result produced as a result of the omission, that is, bodily injury or, in the worst scenario, for the result of death “, reinforced. .

the criminal lawyer Beatriz Esteves, from Avelar Advogados, makes an alert. For her, the discussion must take into account the minimum intervention parameters of Criminal Law, so that criminal types are not applied in an exaggerated and distorted way. The crime of maltreatment (article 136, CP) requires intent aimed at a specific purpose of the criminal type, whether for education, teaching, treatment or custody, which does not seem to be the case for parents who fail to vaccinate their children. on political, philosophical and social issues, he stressed.

In addition, the violation of a preventive health measure (article 268, CP) is a blank criminal norm that requires a complement by means of a determination by the Public Power. Finally, although the elements for the configuration of manslaughter (article 121, §3, CP) may be present in the event of eventual death of the child, depending on the specific case, the judge can apply the judicial pardon, insofar as the The consequence of the infraction – death of the child – is so serious that the penal sanction becomes unnecessary.

Lucie Antabi, criminal lawyer at Damiani Sociedade de Advogados, pointed out that if parents or guardians refuse to submit children to the vaccine, they may suffer an administrative sanction, under the terms of article 249 of the ECA. However, as Criminal Law is governed by the constitutional principle of legal reserve, in the absence of a previously established criminal offense, there is no need to talk about criminal liability. Therefore, parents can be held responsible, but not in the criminal sphere. “So much so that there is even Bill 5.555/2020 that seeks to change the Penal Code to typify the conduct of non-submission to the mandatory vaccine”, he recalled.

For Gustavo Samuel da Silva Santos, public defender from Sao Paulo, Parents have a duty of care towards their children. “The vaccines are not experimental and were approved by Anvisa. Thus, it is the duty of every legal guardian to ensure that children and adolescents are vaccinated against Covid-19”, he defended.

However, regarding possible punishments for absent parents, the Public Defender’s Office understands that first it is necessary to think about raising awareness and education about the importance of immunization before considering drastic measures, such as criminal or civil liability.

“Finally, we reiterate the responsibility of the Government and federal, state and municipal managers to send a clear message about vaccine safety, and any insinuation about the safety of vaccines in disagreement with Anvisa’s decisions is not admissible. In this way, there is a responsibility of the whole society to guarantee the vaccination of children and adolescents, and it is the duty of the media, doctors, teachers, social workers, etc., to encourage the immunization of all children and adolescents against Covid-19”, he concluded.