Patients with persistent symptoms of covid-19 have heightened risks

posted on 01/26/2022 06:00 / updated on 01/26/2022 06:15



(credit: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU)

One-third of survivors of SARS-CoV-2 infection will develop long-term covid, a syndrome characterized by persistent symptoms of the disease, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, joint pain and memory lapses, among others. So far, it is not known exactly why some patients will have the problem, but a study published yesterday in the journal Nature Communications could help identify those most at risk.

The authors, from the University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland, identified specific biomarkers in people who suffered from long-term covid. In the research, they found that these patients have lower levels of certain antibodies, compared to those who fully recovered after infection. Combining these data with age, symptoms, and comorbidities made it possible to predict who was at moderate, high, or very high risk of suffering from the disease for longer than a month.

“We want to be able to recognize and identify, as early as possible, who is at risk of developing long-term covid,” says Onur Boyman, lead author of the study and a researcher in the Department of Immunology at the Swiss hospital. According to him, the expectation is that, with more studies, it will be possible to develop a diagnostic test. In addition, the scientist hopes that the markers can serve as a basis for the development of specific treatments for prolonged covid.

The study included 175 people who tested positive for Covid and 40 healthy volunteers, who formed the control group. To monitor the behavior of symptoms over time, doctors at the teaching hospital followed 134 patients for up to a year after the initial infection. Blood tests of those who developed the prolonged illness showed lower levels of IgM and IgG3 antibodies. The former increases rapidly soon after infection, while the latter is produced in greater amounts later, providing the longest-lasting protection.

Then the researchers compared the data from the 134 patients to those from 395 people also infected with Sars-CoV-2 and monitored for six months. When combined with other factors, the scientists noted that the prediction is 75% accurate. Middle-aged people with a history of asthma were the most likely to have low levels of the biomarkers and to suffer prolonged covid. “These people apparently have a disadvantage, and because of their asthmatic history, they likely react slightly differently to viruses, which can lead to a misguided immune response,” notes Boyman.

The researcher clarifies that, for now, it is not possible to determine who will have prolonged covid before infection. This is because this prediction depends, in addition to the levels of IgM and IgG3, on the symptoms that patients present at the beginning of the disease. Boyman, however, says the study could target better treatments for people diagnosed with high risk.

“With Covid cases still high, more people are at risk of developing long-term symptoms. We urgently need to scale up research on how to prevent this from happening,” says Clarie Steves, professor of immunology at King’s College London and author of a study. earlier, cited in the Swiss article, which also identified markers associated with prolonged covid.

She considers the work of colleagues at the University Hospital Zurich to be “well described and of good quality”. However, she makes some observations. First, that the number of participants was small and representative of a specific population. “Second, we need to point out that the participants were recruited in the alpha and delta strain periods. We also don’t know anything about their vaccination status. It would be important to see if these markers are still predictive in vaccinated people as more people are vaccinated.” or have previous infection”, he says.

Reinfection

In another study released yesterday and published in the journal mBio, North American researchers identified specific biomarkers of reexposure to the virus in rhesus monkeys, differentiating this occurrence from primary contagion. According to the scientists, a tool that uses biological signatures will help identify outbreaks of reinfections, which could become more common, they say, as more contagious variants begin to emerge.

“The rapid identification of cases and outbreaks of reinfection can improve public health responses and reveal variants that escape the protection offered by vaccination,” says Douglas Lauffenburger, professor in the Department of Biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, and lead author of the study.

The researchers studied a group of rhesus macaques that had already been infected with the virus. They exposed the primates to a different variant of the primary, in varying doses, and collected blood samples before and after the original contagion and re-exposure. The analyzes revealed distinct biomarkers of reinfection. They included increased levels of immunoglobulin antibodies that bind to the Spike protein, the nucleocapsid protein, or other parts of the virus particles. Animals exposed to higher doses of Sars-CoV-2 had higher microorganism-specific immunoglobulin responses.

According to the authors, “Simple, inexpensive, and widely accessible surveillance tools are needed to identify new foci of infection.” In the paper, they wrote that the new work shows how simple titles can be used as markers of viral re-exposure. “Our ability to monitor and control both infection and reinfection depends on the development of simple and immunologically sound screening strategies.”

back to the hospital

A study carried out in England shows that, compared to the general population, people who were hospitalized for covid and survived for at least a week after discharge were twice as likely to die or be readmitted to hospital in the coming months. The article was published in the journal PLOS Medicine. The result is based on a statistical analysis of data from 25,000 people infected with Sars-CoV-2, compared to more than 100,000 people in general. “It’s important that patients and their doctors are aware of this so that any problems that develop can be treated as soon as possible. Our findings also highlight the importance of getting vaccinated, which is the best tool we have to prevent Covid-19.” serious,” the authors wrote.