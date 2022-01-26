Paulinho leaves a good impression in his debut at Corinthians, but does not have a starting date | Corinthians

Paulinho did not score in his debut for Corinthians, but he has already managed to give a good welcome card with his main qualities: finishing and presence in the area. The steering wheel, owner of shirt number 15, was not a starter, entering only in the second half of the match.

There were 21 Corinthians shots in the game. Six of them only from Paulinho, the biggest and best finisher of the match, including the seven chances created by Ferroviária in the comparison. The midfielder came on 15 minutes into the final stage, replacing Du Queiroz.

Paulinho’s offensive presence earned praise from colleagues and the coaching staff. Renato Augusto mentioned that he intends to be “next to” the steering wheel to see if there is a ball left to score goals. The midfielder cited seven crosses aimed at his partner, owner of shirt 15.

Paulinho’s numbers in the game:

6 submissions

3 headers

19 passes

15 sure passes

Sylvinho also spoke about the debut of his player, to whom he intends to give more minutes on the field until he sees him able to physically support the title in the team. There is no deadline for this to happen, although the fans are excited about the reinforcement.

– Paulinho, like the others who came from different scenarios, takes advantage of the club with an excellent structure. We work aligned and to avoid and minimize injury. It is important to mention that he started training, gained a sequence and when we increased the training load he lost performance. Got high. We went down, there was rest and he recovered. It is a plan that is being analyzed. Watch out for his back. Now comes the load of training and games. Little by little, it takes shape. I don’t know how to answer today, I don’t know Paulo’s conditions, if he’s able to start the game on Sunday. We’re going little by little to get the best out of him,” said Sylvinho.

Corinthians returns to the field this Sunday, to face Santo André, at the Bruno José Daniel stadium, for the second round of the Paulista Championship.

