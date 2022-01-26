Paulo Sousa sends a message to the crowd before going to the stadium to watch Flamengo’s debut

THE Flamengo debut in the Campeonato Carioca at 21:35 this Wednesday, in a duel to be held against Portuguesa, at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro. The team that will represent Rubro-Negro will be alternative, formed by youngsters and commanded by Fabio Matias, from the under-20, but Paulo Sousa, who will go to the stadium to watch the game from a box, sent a message to the fans on social media.

– Cariocão starts today! With great enthusiasm and a sense of responsibility, we will start official competitions in 2022. I count on the support of the entire Nation. We will play together! – wrote Paulo Souza.

From Fabio Matias’ kids, left-back Ramon and midfielder João Gomes will not be available – the first due to muscle injury and the second, having tested positive for Covid-19. It is worth remembering that the main group, coached by Paulo Sousa, should only play the State team from the fourth round, against Fluminense, on February 6, in Brasília.

Today, Fla must go to the field with: ​Matheus Cunha; Wesley, Noga, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Igor Jesus, Matheus França and Yuri; Thiaguinho, Lázaro and André.