Paulo Vieira calls Maíra Cardi fatphobic and influencer threatens to sue comedian

Maíra Cardi was called fatphobic by Paulo Vieira after a video in which she lamented the fact that Arthur Aguiar have eaten bread in Big Brother Brazil 22 go viral on social media. The fitness coach did not like the comedian’s comment, and threatened to sue him.

“It’s involuntary. But the girl’s fatphobia makes me feel a ‘well done’ for every gaia I’ve ever taken,” wrote Paulo in a now-deleted tweet. In response and without naming names, Maíra said that the case will be resolved in court. “I prefer to believe that people understood that it was a joke and prefer to act in malice to attract the spotlight, to give the stage. So, okay, you’re going to stage the judge. I wanted to make it clear that this will not go unpunished, this person will be prosecuted,” he said.

Arthur and Maíra’s relationship has always been criticized since when she accepted to return with him even after the dozens of betrayals admitted by the actor. “I don’t allow you to play with such a serious pain that is my life, my work. You accused me of fatphobia, which is unacceptable to me. One thing I dislike, repulsion. The whole of Brazil knows that I work with weight loss, I have lost more than 500,000 people. So, if there is a person who has a place to speak in weight loss, that person is me”, she added.

“When I play with bread I also mean on the health side, gluten, which is extremely inflammatory and causes a lot of allergies. There will be a lawsuit, because the internet is no longer nobody’s land, these people need to be punished”, concluded Maíra.

