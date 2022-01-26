Peter Dinklage Criticizes “Backward History”

The new live action in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was subject to severe criticism from Peter Dinklage. In an interview with WTF podcastthe actor recognized the merit of climbing Rachel Zegler in the lead role, but said he was amazed at the decision to keep “that retrograde story of seven dwarfs living in a cave together”.

“are you still doing Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Stop for a moment and look what you’re doing. it doesn’t make sense to me,” Dinklage said. “Did I do nothing for the cause? [de pessoas com nanismo] with my platform? I don’t think I’ve been talking loud enough. I don’t know which studio [fará o filme], but they were so proud. all love and respect [a Zegler] and people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m here thinking ‘what are you doing?’”.

In addition to Zegler in the lead role, the film will have Gal Gadot like the Evil Stepmother. The film is directed by Marc Webb (The spectacular Spider Man) and original songs by the duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land).

remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfsa 1938 classic that was Disney’s first animated feature, the film must retell the story of a young orphan who is persecuted by her evil stepmother for having a more remarkable beauty than hers.

The release date of the new snow White is not defined.