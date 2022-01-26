Peter Dinklage criticizes Disney for live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The Game of Thrones Actor Doesn’t Like the Classic Idea of ​​the “Seven Dwarfs” in the Story

Announced some time ago, Disney is producing yet another live-action version of one of its classics, this time Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the classic story of the young girl whose beauty makes the Evil Queen jealous, who tries to kill her and leaves the young Princess to live with seven dwarfs in an enchanted forest.

However, the actor Peter Dinklage, best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in game of Thrones, doesn’t really like the idea.

In a recent appearance on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, Dinklage spoke about how he believes the film should tell a more inclusive story, praising the production for bringing in a Latina actress to play the Snow White, but criticizing the role of Seven Dwarfs in the plot. He said:

“Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little shocked when they were proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” said Dinklage. “Step back and see what you’re doing there. It doesn’t make sense to me. You’re progressive in a way, but then you’re still telling this retrograde story to ****** about seven dwarfs living together in a cave, what the ***** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause of all that I have already said? I don’t think I’m loud enough.”

The actor, however, made it clear that he doesn’t believe the film should be cancelled, but rather that it brings a really different version of the story, saying: “If you tell the story of Snow White in a more ******, cool or progressive version? Come on, I’m in.”

So far, there are not many details about the live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from Disney, but we already know that Snow White will be played by Rachel Zegler (Love sublime love), While Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will give life to the Evil Queen; in addition to the two actresses, Andrew Burnap (The Stars Shine in the City) has been confirmed in an as-yet-unrevealed lead role.

Do you agree with Dinklage? Don’t forget to comment!

Also check: