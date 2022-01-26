Petrobras calls Cade’s investigation into fuel prices “unusual”

× Photo: Petrobras Agency

Petrobras (photo) said it considers “unusual” the investigation opened by Cade on fuel prices in Brazil and states that the competition defense body tries, with the inquiry, to regulate the amounts charged by the refineries.

The statements, according to Folha, are part of a letter sent by the state-owned company to Cade on Monday night, 24th.

The agency had asked the company for clarification within the scope of an inquiry opened on the 12th, to investigate possible violations committed by Petrobras by “abuse of dominant position”.

The administrative inquiry was opened shortly after the announcement of increases in fuel prices at refineries two weeks ago. Diesel went from R$3.34 to R$3.61 per liter, and gasoline rose from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter.

According to the newspaper, Cade questions the “high profitability” Petrobras, which would benefit from the fact that it operates far from the main fuel supply markets, which would allow the company to acquire oil at export prices and derivatives at import prices.

The state-owned company argues that competitive aspects of the fuel market had already been discussed in an agreement made with Cade in 2019 – which resulted in the determination to sell part of its state-owned refining park – and said it did not see elements that justify the new investigation.

