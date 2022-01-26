Pfizer begins clinical trials of omicron-based vaccine – 01/26/2022

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced this Tuesday, 25th, that they have started clinical studies of the vaccine against covid-19 based on the omicron variant. The companies evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the adapted product for both use in two doses and as a booster. Up to 1,420 adults aged 18 to 55 will participate in the trials.

“While current research and real-world data show that boosters provide a high level of protection against serious illness and Omicron hospitalization, we recognize the need to be prepared if that protection wanes over time and to help address Omicron and new variants in the future,” said Kathrin Jansen, senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer Inc.

how will work be

The study was divided into three cohorts. The first group received two doses of Pfizer’s current vaccine between 90 and 180 days before enrollment. These will receive one or two injections of the umicron-based immunizer.

The second has already received three doses of the immunizer between 90 and 180 days before the start of the tests. They must receive a dose of the original immunizer or one of the adapted ones. The third cohort is composed of unvaccinated individuals. For them, three injections of the vaccine based on the Ômicron variant will be administered.

at risk

Pfizer has already indicated that it plans to produce 50 million to 100 million adapted vaccines this first quarter. Omicron-specific doses will be created “at risk”, as CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday. This means that if they are not needed, Pfizer will absorb the costs.

Bourla had said on Saturday that an annual vaccination against Covid-19 would be preferable to more frequent doses in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once a year is easier to convince people to take it and it’s easier for people to remember,” he said. “From a public health point of view, it’s the ideal situation. We’re looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers Ômicron and doesn’t forget the other variants. That could be a solution,” he said.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.