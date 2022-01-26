PIS not enabled in CTPS Digital; see what it means

Since last Saturday (22), workers can check the balance receivable from the PIS salary allowance through the Digital Work Card application. The money will start to be paid on February 8th.

However, workers have reported that when trying to enter the app they are faced with a “not enabled” message.

According to Camila Cruz, a labor lawyer, the high access of users directly impacts the Caixa Econômica Federal system, which is experiencing instabilities.

“The Digital Work Card App, is the application brings information about PIS/PASEP and unemployment insurance and due to the great access of users, it goes through instabilities in both access and in some situations the message “not enabled”.

The orientation of Caixa Econômica Federal is to wait until February 1st, which is when the values ​​will be officially released.

“In other words, the recommendation is to wait for the end of January to have access to information and the real status of each worker”, explains the lawyer.

Who is entitled to PIS?

At first, it is necessary to understand that the PIS refers to the base year 2020 and is intended for those who have worked with a formal contract for at least five years. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS for at least five years;

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year;

Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average;

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government.

If the worker fits within the requirements to receive the salary allowance, it is necessary to know, then, if the company correctly informed the government and within the established deadline, which, in this case, ended on August 30, 2021.

How to know if the company has deposited PIS data

To find out if the company deposited the data, consult the RAIS website. In the PIS/Pasep field, the worker enters the NIS number to verify their PIS status.

After filling in the data, the site will show the salary bonus situation. To receive PIS, the “situation” must be in “delivered” status and the “Delivery Date” must have been made by August 30, 2021.

If everything is in order, remember that the Federal Government has set the deadline from October 2021 to January 2022 to update the entire system.

Therefore, it is recommended to wait for the month of January to end to verify that, in fact, you are not qualified to receive the salary bonus.