Player who traded Flamengo for a rival ended up at Boavista

Cariocão 2022 will begin. However, coach Paulo Sousa still prepares the main team for the season. Therefore, the boys from the base will start in the first games of the State. But Paulo Sousa will be present at the debut accompanying the team of Fabio Matias, coach who comes from the base to start work on the tournament.

However, Flamengo should meet an old acquaintance of the fans in the 3rd round, against Boavista. That’s because Wellington Silva will play for the Saquarema club in 2022. In 2013, the right-back left Flamengo for Fluminense.

Wellington Silva was on the rise, and the fact of removing the player from Flamengo was a reason for tricolor rejoicing. That’s because Fluminense fans didn’t miss the chance to mock Wellington’s preference for the club.

However, Flamengo received nothing for the player. That’s because he was on loan from Resende. The Mais Querido had a purchase option, but could not exercise it due to the player’s negotiation with Fluminense, which were already underway even before the club could take a position on its permanence.

the controversy

Wellington Silva also caused intrigue with Flamengo fans and gave reason for the tricolors to celebrate. That’s because, when exchanging the club for the rival, he arrived causing already in his presentation.

The player said he wanted to play Libertadores. In addition, he declared that his trip to Fluminense also had to do with increasing his chances of making the Selection.

“All players want to play in Libertadores and it’s no different with me. It will increase my chances of making the selection. Every player dreams of reaching the national team. I’m playing for the best team in Brazil, and for sure, the chances increase. It’s a goal I set,” said the side.

In addition, he even declared that the ‘player has to think out loud’, causing even more anger to the flamenguistas and pleasure to the tricolors.

“I had a good championship at Flamengo, I thank the club for the opportunity, but a player has to think out loud”, he added.

However, the reality was quite different. That’s because Fluminense almost ended the season relegated that year. The only reason he didn’t fall was because of an irregular lineup by Portuguesa, who went to court and lost. Flamengo ended the year with the title of the Copa do Brasil.

In recent years, the player has played for some lesser clubs. For example Juventude, CSA, Remo, and now Boavista.

Flamengo debut in Cariocão

Flamengo makes its debut in the State Championship this Wednesday (26), at 9:35 pm (Brasília time), at the Portuguese-Brazilian stadium, against Portuguesa on Ilha do Governador.

