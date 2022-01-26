Pokémon and Weapons: Palworld gets a new insane trailer

Palworld, Pocketpair’s newest multiplayer open-world survival game, has received a completely insane new trailer. The adventure satirizes monster catching games like Pokémon by introducing firearms and forced labor into the gameplay mechanics.

The new trailer focuses on the different mechanics involving the game’s little monsters. In Palworld, players can befriend and collect mysterious creatures called “Pal”. A Pal may be required to fight, breed, help with agriculture, or work in weapons factories. All against the little creatures’ own will.

The video shows a Pal being used as a living shield during battles with high caliber weapons, but introduces new mechanics. It will be possible to use a water creature to water crops and an electric type to light up environments. A curious snippet of the video features a monster fusion mechanic.

It will be possible to merge two types of Pal in the game (Image: Handout/Pocketpair)

the plot of Palworld is set in a world with food shortages, adverse weather and poachers. In this context, the player still has the option to feed on some Pal they find along the way. Bizarro is not enough to describe this unconventional adventure.

The title is under development by Pocketpair studio, the same creators of craftopiaa copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with tanks and rockets. Palworld will be released in 2022 for PC.