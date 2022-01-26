Pokemon Legends: Arceus is already being emulated on PC and streaming ahead of its official release

Despite Nintendo’s efforts to try to contain the leaks, a lot of information about the new game has already been widely released and some players are even streaming their gameplay.

We have finally reached the launch week of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new title in the franchise that promises to revolutionize the games we know and bring new possibilities to the saga. Unfortunately, as with Switch games last year, the title ended up leaking before its official release and is now available on the internet through illegal means.

On Reddit, social media and YouTube, several players posted snippets of their gameplay. While it doesn’t look like the game is running smooth on the popular Yuzu and Ryujinx PC emulators, fans should beware of spoilers that are floating around.

Initial impressions from Japanese specialist media indicate that the wait for the game will be worth it.

This isn’t the first time gameplay of a new Pokemon game has dropped online ahead of its global release – as snippets of Sword and Shield, as well as the recent Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, have also dropped online.

As always, Nintendo has been deleting any kind of leaked information that is emerging on the internet, but it is difficult to contain the volume of information that circulates on the internet, especially when the full game was pirated before launch, which is certainly a real nightmare. for developers.

Apparently, the source of the leak was a batch of physical versions of the game that ended up in the hands of consumers sooner than it should have.

Did you catch any Legends Arceus spoilers?