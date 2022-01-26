Pope Francis asks parents not to condemn their children due to sexual orientation – 01/26/2022 – World

During the Vatican’s weekly audience held on Wednesday (26), Pope Francis appealed to parents not to condemn their children because of their sexual orientation. The pontiff had already said, on another occasion, that LGBTQIA+ people have the right to be welcomed by their families.

Francis was talking about the difficulty parents can face in raising their children when he listed the importance of “not hiding behind an attitude of condemnation” in the face of sexual orientation.

Francis also said that while the Catholic Church does not accept same-sex unions, the institution can and should support civil union laws designed to give these couples equal rights in areas such as access to healthcare and property sharing.

The Vatican announced last year that priests and other church ministers cannot bless same-sex marriages and that such blessings will not be considered lawful if performed, since, the statement said, “God cannot bless the sin”.

In some countries, including the United States and Germany, parishes and religious have begun to hold same-sex unions. So there were calls for the Vatican to institutionalize this right. The more conservative wing of the church, on the other hand, alleges that Pope Francis has been giving mixed signals about same-sex marriage, confusing the faithful.

The pontiff, who has led the church since 2013, adopted a more open stance on the subject, but did not change the institution’s dogmas, as shown by the decision not to bless same-sex unions.

The pope said he could never judge a gay man, signaled that Catholics must welcome children of same-sex couples and has hosted transgender and abortion advocates in audiences. One of the main opponents of gay marriage in the church is Pope Emeritus Benedict, currently involved in an investigation for allegedly covering up cases of child sexual abuse when he was Archbishop of Munich. In an authorized biography, he likened homosexual union to “antichrist”.

On the other hand, in December, a Vatican department apologized for “causing pain to the entire LGBTQ community” after removing from the institutional website a link to outreach material from a Catholic group that works in defense of LGBTQIA+ rights.

This week, a group of 125 LGBTQIA+ Catholics from Germany denounced what they call the church’s discriminatory policy. Priests, former priests, theology professors, parish volunteers and practitioners of the religion called for a change in the institution’s “discriminatory labor code” and the elimination of the “degrading and exclusionary wording” of church regulations.

On Wednesday, the pope also addressed the tension in Ukraine, according to information from the American newspaper National Catholic Reporter. The Eastern European country watches the advance of Russian troops on the border of its territory, a move that made the West accuse President Vladimir Putin of invading its neighbor.

Francis made an appeal for peace. “They are a people who suffer,” he said of the Ukrainians. “They suffered hunger and so much cruelty that they deserve peace,” he added, asking for prayers. “Please never make war.”

The pontiff’s remarks come just days after Francis first assigned the Catholic Church’s lay ministries of Lecture and Catechism to women. The positions had already been female on other occasions, but without formal institutional recognition.