‘Portuguese Brazil Avenue’, Ouro Verde brings Globo’s missing people to streaming · TV news

Considered the Portuguese version of Avenida Brasil (2012), Ouro Verde entered the Globoplay catalogue. Like João Emanuel Carneiro’s feuilleton, the plot tells a story of revenge. Some Brazilian actors who were successful at Globo are in the feuilleton, they are: Zezé Motta, Silvia Pfeifer and Gracindo Júnior.

The serial tells the story of businessman Jorge (Diogo Morgado), who has a farm called Ouro Verde, in the Amazon region. He inherits the business from Januário (Gracindo Júnior).

In fact, the man is Portuguese and was born with the name of Zé Maria. He changes his identity after a scandal breaks up his family. The young man’s father, João (Paulo Pires), was the financial director of a bank and was unfairly accused of having embezzled funds from the institution.

The banker Miguel (Luís Esparteiro) was angry with the former employee and had him killed along with the rest of the family. Zé Maria is the only one who survives the attack and decides to flee to Rio de Janeiro with the new name.

Zé Maria saves Januário from a near-death situation and gains the rich man’s trust. After the veteran’s death, he takes over his friend’s company and gains an opportunity to avenge his father.

Jorge/Zé Maria buys shares in Miguel’s bank to clear the family’s name, but an issue gets in the way of his plan to end the businessman. The protagonist falls in love with Bia (Joana de Verona), who is the villain’s daughter.

Gracindo Júnior, Zezé Motta and Silvia Pfeifer

Away from Globo since 2005, Gracindo Júnior plays the godfather of Zé Maria. His last work at the station was Como uma Onda (2005).

Before participating in the Portuguese feuilleton, the veteran edited works on Record, such as Cidadão Brasileiro (2006), Poder Paralelo (2009), Plano Alto (2014) and the miniseries Rei Davi (2012).

In Ouro Verde, Zezé Motta lives Neném, housekeeper at Jorge’s farm. Orphaned, the protagonist considers her as a mother. The actress’ last work at Globo was in O Outro Lado do Paraíso (2018).

Silvia Pfeifer is the wife of Ouro Verde’s great story villain. Monica lives a failed marriage with Miguel. The artist’s last work on the Brazilian broadcaster was in Malhação Intensa como a Vida (2012).

Currently at The More Life, the Better! like Marcelo, Bruno Cabrerizo also plays a bad-tempered man in Ouro Verde. He is Laurentino, an employee of Januário. The envious is uncomfortable with the rival’s succession in the employer’s business.