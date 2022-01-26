Price of a liter of gasoline and diesel can be up to R$ 3.00 cheaper

It is no longer surprising news that shows gasoline priced above R$ 7.00 a liter, after all, we already see this reality at gas station pumps across the country. But there are chances that the liter of gasoline will cost R$ 4.00 again.

A Senate and Congressional task force can make that dream possible. The tendency is to create a fund with the profits obtained by the government from the rise in the dollar and oil, with the objective of guaranteeing a more accessible price, in keeping with the reality of the country for the final consumer.

The impact of this subsidy package can lead to a decrease of up to R$3 in diesel and gasoline, and of up to R$20 in the 13kg gas cylinder in a period of up to 40 days, from the approval of the Executive branch or President.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), rapporteur for the project on ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) in the Senate, explained that agendas that “were floating between the Chamber and the Senate” were agglutinated.

The agendas in question are PL (Bill) 1472/2021, which aims to create an account to stabilize prices, previously approved by the Senate Economic Affairs Committee and which should be guided by the Plenary after the end of the parliamentary recess. , in February.

And the other concerns the PLC (Complementary Bill) 11/20, approved in the Chamber in 2021, which provides that the ICMS will remain invariable in the face of fuel price readjustments in refineries and also to exchange rate changes.

“The impact of the package we are preparing is R$ 2 to R$ 3 reais of potential decrease in liquid fuel – diesel and gasoline -, and an impact of R$ 10 to R$ 20 reais in the 13 kg gas cylinder for the final consumer”, highlighted Prates.

“This account is financed with dividends that Petrobras pays to the federal government, state funds that have a surplus, international reserves, royalties and government shares and other oil revenues,” he added, noting that the logic behind this is that whoever gained from the prices very high, return it to Brazilian society in the form of compensation.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said he will analyze the project to hold fuel prices in early February, when the parliamentary recess ends.

