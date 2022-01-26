prize goes to R$ 3.5 million after the contest accumulates

Lotofácil’s 2431 contest ended without anyone hitting the 15 drawn numbers (04-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-17-18-19-22-25). Held by Caixa tonight (25th), in São Paulo, the draw had a maximum expected prize pool of R$ 1.5 million. As there were no winners, the prize accumulated and is now estimated at R$ 3.5 million for the next contest.

If no one took the biggest prize, 177 bets landed on 14 of the drawn numbers and each took BRL 1,550.06. There were also 7,225 bets that hit 13 tens, 103,900 with 12 tens and 566,618 with 11 tens.

The Lotofácil accumulated draw will take place tomorrow (26). Contest 2432 is scheduled to start at 8 pm and will be broadcast online on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.

Lotofácil: how to participate in the next draw?

You must register a bet on Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lottery shops and on Caixa’s official website. The participant will have 25 numbers available to choose from 15 to 20 chosen dozens. The cheapest bet (15 numbers) costs R$2.50, while the most expensive one (20 tens) comes to R$38,700. The bettor can also let the system randomly pick the tens using the “Little Surprise” function.

What are the odds of winning Lotofácil?

There is a chance in almost 3.3 million to hit the 15 tens with the minimum bet (R$ 2.50). If the gambler adds a number to the game, the price of the bet rises to R$40, but the odds improve well and become one in just over 204,000. As Lotofácil also has prizes for those who hit 14, 13, 12 and 11 points, the chance of winning at least the prize of R$ 5 is one in 11 with the minimum bet.

And the Lotofácil pool, how does it work?

As with other lotteries, Lotofácil also has a pool for group betting. Caixa charges a minimum amount in this modality of R$10, and the odds of each participant are always priced from R$3. If the bet has only 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed ranges from two to eight. In the maximum bet scenario, with 20 tens, up to 100 odds are allowed. When tickets have 15 to 18 tens, there will be a limit of ten different bets per pool. With 19 numbers bet, the limit reduces to six. With 20 tens, only one bet is allowed.

