Procon de Maringá supervises fuel adulteration complaint

Photo: Ilustrativa/Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The Procon of Maringá is carrying out an operation at gas stations this Tuesday, 25th. It is an inspection to collect fuel samples and document verification. This is because Procon received reports of adulterated fuel in Maringá, which triggered the operation.

According to the director of Procon, Patrícia Parra, the samples collected are sent for analysis by the State University of Maringá (UEM). “We received, through 156, reports of possible adulterated fuel here in Maringá. we started today [nesta terça, 25] fuel collection. Among the posts that we are going to visit today, one was reported and then we separate another three or four posts to also check if other posts have this practice. […] [Depois de coletar]we send it to the UEM, they analyze this fuel, if there is any type of adulteration it is sent to the Federal University of Paraná to carry out a counter-proof”, explains the director of Procon in Maringá.

Among consumers, even with the high price of fuel, it is not only the best offer that counts when refueling. Marcos Souza is an app driver in Maringá and fills up twice a day. He always tries to fill up at the same station.

“First, we prioritize quality. Second, it always tries to fill up at the same gas station, due to mileage performance. Third, the price”, highlights the driver.

According to Procon, the analysis of the samples should be delivered within a week.

Listen to the full report on CBN Maringá.