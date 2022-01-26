PS Plus February 2022: EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Let your destiny be determined by quick reflexes, dice-throwing or wit with the February lineup of PlayStation Plus. Step into the octagon in EA Sports’ UFC 4, raid castles in Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure or build parks in Planet Coaster: Console Edition. These three games enter the PlayStation Plus list on February 1st.

Let’s get to know each game a little more:

EA Sports UFC 4 | PS4

No matter how or where you play, EA Sports UFC 4 puts you at the center of every fight. Develop and customize your character through a unified progression system across all modes. Start as an amateur and become a UFC star in the new Career mode, or challenge the world in new Blitz battles or Online World Championships* to become the undefeated champion. Fluid combinations including clinches and strikes offer more responsive and authentic stand-up gameplay, and the completely revamped takedown mechanic gives you more control in those crucial moments of combat.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure | PS4**

Crush skeletons, defeat dragons and face off against giant golems in this first adventure in the Borderlands-inspired Wonderlands series. Enjoy the acclaimed 2013 quest that started the whole story in this standalone campaign filled with fantasy, fun and a plethora of magical weapons! Choose from six unique ark hunters, each with their own classic abilities and powerful builds, and dive into chaotic fantasy battles playing solo or in co-op. Use tuned firearms to blast enemies through treacherous forests, fearsome crypts and fearsome fortresses. But be warned: your journey can change in an instant due to Tina’s chaotic whims.

Information

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS5***

Amaze and delight the crowds as you build the roller coaster park of your dreams and manage a world truly alive with unparalleled attention to detail. No matter your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly build over 700 pre-made objects, including roller coasters, facilities and landscapes; build from scratch with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground with terrain altering tools. Managing your park is that easy. Guests react in real time as you set prices, place landscapes and install exciting new attractions. Keep them entertained so box office numbers and profits soar! Are you looking for inspiration? Discover Frontier Workshop and utilize the world’s best projects in the empire you are expanding. Download coasters, landscapes, buildings and entire parks or influence others by uploading your own creations. From fantastic fireworks shows to partying cruise ships, there are no limits to creativity.

You will have until Monday, February 28th to download them.

Last Chance to Download January’s PlayStation Plus Games

Don’t forget: you have until the end of Monday, January 31st, to add Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic to your game library.

*Online multiplayer mode requires a PlayStation Plus subscription. PS Plus is subject to automatic, recurring billing of a subscription fee until cancelled. See age restrictions. Full Terms: play.st/PSPlusTerms.

** PlayStation Plus benefit does not apply to the PS5 version of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure.

***For PS5 console only. The PlayStation Plus benefit does not apply to the PS4 version of Planet Coaster: Console Edition.

****A 4K display is required.