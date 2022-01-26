PS5 now automatically uploads media to the PS App

Some PS5 users are noticing a novelty in the console’s interactions with mobile devices. According to reports, a setup for screenshots and other media taken by players can now go straight to the PS App via an auto-upload function.

In beta in Japan and Canada since October 2021, the feature seems to have expanded to more regions and there is already a way to activate it in the menu of the video game itself. If your PSN has a US address, it’s worth keeping an eye on the settings. Look:

PS5 Auto-Upload ➡️ PS App rolling out, US is live for me, not EU yet. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/CHS2UsPtaF — Tidux (@Tidux) January 25, 2022

Automatic upload from PS5 to PS App working, it already appears for me in the US but not in Europe.

The capture shared by GamingIntPhoto1 on Twitter already makes clear some limitations of the functionality:

Media will only be available for 14 days after creation;

Video clips are limited to just three minutes;

Automatic upload can be turned off in the menu [Capturas e Transmissões];

