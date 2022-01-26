Public call for hiring health professionals is suspended in Amazonas

Manaus/AM- The Amazonas Court of Auditors (TCE-AM), suspended the public call notice of the State Department of Health (SES), which intended to hire, for 30 days, health professionals in various positions in Manaus and interior of the Amazon.

The suspension was announced today (25), and it is the decision of the counselor-auditor, José Cláudio. According to the representation made to the court, the public notice would be in disagreement with State Law 241/2015, as it would be allocating only 5% of the vacancies to people with disabilities, and, requiring a report for registration, when the state norm says that the percentage of vacancies for PCDs in public tenders in Amazonas is 10%.

The public notice also did not consider the portfolio of the Secretary of State for Justice, Human Rights and Citizenship (Sejusc) that replaces the report, as required by law. According to the document, the SES would also have irregularly defined the need for a report valid for 1 year for registration in the event. However, according to Law 5596/2021, autistic people have a report with indefinite validity.

Another irregularity is that the public notice requires the presentation of a specialist report to recognize a person with a disability, however, the requirement is in disagreement with the Federal Council of Medicine.

In addition to the suspension, a period of 5 days was established for the secretariat to correct all irregularities that were pointed out. The counselor also determined that after the changes, SES must inform a new deadline for registration to the event.