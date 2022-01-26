On the afternoon of this Tuesday (25), the brothers fraternize with a lunch, provided by a sponsor of the program. After choosing 12 items to have a barbecue through the app of a sponsor, the brothers went outside to enjoy the food. Natalia was attentive to the game and criticized some teammates from BBB22 with Rodrigo.

In addition to the food, the afternoon also featured a ping-pong table, games and a pool for the group. The hours before the first wall of the edition seem to fulfill the promise made by Tiago Abravanel, who asked for a BBB of love.

One of the only moments of the fraternization in which the game was remembered by the brothers was a chat between Rodrigo and Natália, Maria and Linn da Quebrada. The popcorn group duo criticized the fact that Lucian have placed Douglas Silva on his podium, stating that the dancer did it because he thought the actor was strong.

“This is even a little false”, says Natalia. “Do you remember that day when Luciano turned around and said: I was there in the room and I had a feeling like this, like this, like this. So, like, I thought it was weird,” added the sister.

“He thinks DG is strong. Putting him on the podium was very strange”, opined the commercial manager. Natalia agreed with her friend and added: “The DG, he is very fair”.

Linn, however, opined about the sense of justice.

“I think there is no sense of justice. Everyone here is fair. There is no justice. Your justice is not greater or less than the other’s. You can’t put it in the sense of justice. At least that’s what I think.”

Natália points out to Maria that the sister is very much on the fence at BBB22’s house

Still at the table with Rodrigo, Maria and Linn da Quebrada, Natália pointed out to Maria that her sister is very on the fence in matters of the house. Maria retorted: “I don’t stay on the fence. It’s because I don’t tell anyone about my game reading”.