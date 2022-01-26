R$200 soy in Brazil is already on the radar of specialists with a lack of…

The long-awaited R$200.00 per bag of soy paid to the Brazilian soy producer may not be that far off, according to the market consultant Vlamir Brandalizze, consultant for Brandalizze Consulting, told Notícias Agrícolas this Tuesday (25). The early dispute between external demand and the processing industries has contributed to the maintenance of high prices for both exports and domestic demand, reflecting the still great uncertainty about the real size of Brazilian supply in the 2021/22 season.

“The harvest is still undefined, so the producer keeps avoiding new business. What is being shipped or delivered is from sales that were made previously. The producer harvests and delivers. And those who are not harvesting, without guarantees, also avoid selling” , explains Brandalizze.

Faced with this scenario, industries in the south of Brazil have offered up to R$ 190.00 – CIF – to guarantee raw material to continue their activities and to guarantee that they will participate in the current good moment of very high crushing margins, while the ports indicate indicatives of R$ 186.00 in the available or R$ 187.00 for July.

And without major sales movements by Brazilian soybean farmers intersecting with this strong demand, accompanied by the typical dispute between domestic demand and exports happening earlier this year, soy premiums also rise even in full harvest. For August, the market is already signaling up to US$ 1.30 per bushel above the prices practiced on the Chicago Stock Exchange, which leads the national oilseed to exceed US$ 15.00 per bushel.

“There will be a lack of soybeans in the industries of the South. Not even the offer of R$ 190.00 has promoted seller interest, and so it may be that they try to bring some volume from Mato Grosso”, believes Vlamir Brandalizze.

And this soy shortage not only expected for Brazil, but for South America in general, should continue to provide support for prices and even for higher levels to be tested. Second Ênio Fernandes, agribusiness consultant at Terra Agronegócios, the market on the Chicago Stock Exchange shows strong signs of firmness, with temporary profit realizations.

Thus, in his analysis, Fernandes reaffirms this more reticent behavior of the Brazilian producer, believing that soybean futures will be able to test these higher levels in the CBOT.

“The origins in South America are harvesting and fulfilling their contracts, but they are not making new ones”, explains the consultant, but adds that soybean growers are very attentive to the deterioration that the Brazilian crop still registers, to the volatility of the dollar, to the of the international geopolitical scenario – which is also quite delicate – and the impacts that these factors can bring to the commodity and foreign exchange markets.

Furthermore, soybean farmers still share their attention with the extremely positive margins of the local crushers, which go hand in hand with also very strong exports. “We should have good export volumes in February and March, the ships are arriving, but to be loaded with a soybean that was sold previously”, he details.

In this environment, Fernandes reinforces the need for Brazilian producers to have efficient commercial planning, including those who are in areas where the harvest was good or regular, harvesting normally. “The producer now has to focus on getting as much grain out of their crops as possible and being aligned with their partners, with the companies they work with for eventual renegotiation needs and start their planning for 2023”, he guides.

2022 is a year that has already given opportunities to the Brazilian soy producer and should still give more, the important thing, according to him, is to be protected and planned. “The danger is not protecting anything and going through a possible profit taking without strategy”, he says.

Terra Agronegócios readjusted its estimate for the Brazilian soybean crop to 131.37 million tons, against an initial projection of 144 million.

Ginaldo Sousa, general director of Grupo Labhoro, shares this opinion. “The producer must always be participating in the market, little by little, making average prices”, believes the specialist, remembering the better rains predicted in the climate maps for the beginning of February in South America. Sousa reiterates the strength of the premiums at this moment and the high chances that Chicago still has ahead of the South American break.

“Current estimates for the Brazilian crop have varied between 133 and 135 million tons, against an initial potential of at least 147 million. And this volume of 12 to 15 million tons that was lost here should be replaced by the US and this will certainly support quotations in Chicago”, explains the director of Labhoro. “China needs to come to the market to supply the volumes it needs from April to August”.

For Sousa, “this is a very unique moment, very important for the Brazilian producer. And he also says that the next 72 hours will be decisive for the international grain market. On the radar, the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine – which could directly impact corn and wheat markets, pull grain prices and, consequently, soybean prices – the Federal Reserve’s decision on US interest rates – which could, to the extent that the rate is raised, take funds to change the destination of their investments, putting pressure on the future – and the definition for the climate in South America.

the market analyst Luiz Fernando Gutierrez, from Safras & Mercado, reports that commercialization is still happening at a slow pace in Brazil, mainly due to the producer’s concern about losses being accounted for in the field.

“With Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná losing a lot in the harvest, the producers here naturally sell little, since they are afraid of harvesting less than expected and a good part of the losses are irreversible and are quite relevant losses, the which naturally makes them advance less with commercialization”, he explains.

On the other hand, producers in other parts of the country, which are starting to harvest, also do not advance at a “normal” pace because they also monitor losses in the south and Argentina, betting that prices will improve, since the pressure of the arrival of the crop may be lower this year due to the breakages.

“Whether it’s a better Chicago, which may reflect these losses more sharply in the coming weeks, or the domestic premiums that are firm because there is less supply of soybeans. Demand is firm, with this dispute already between the domestic and export markets, we are already with a lineup of seven million tons for February – and that’s a lot for February – and this dispute will get tougher from now on”, explains the analyst.

For Gutierrez, the Brazilian market is heading towards a scenario similar to that of 2020, but this time due to a sharp drop in the crop, also remembering the premiums still high even with the entry of the 2021/22 crop. “A direct reflection of the productive problems in southern Brazil and Argentina”, he concludes.