Rains put dams on alert, 3 years after rupture in Brumadinho – Gerais

The episode that took the lives of 270 people turns exactly three years old this Tuesday (25/1) (photo: DISCLOSURE/VALE)

The rains of the first weeks of 2022 in Minas Gerais have put mining on alert, while residents of areas close to the mines and dams are once again fearing the repetition of tragedies such as the one in Brumadinho (MG). The episode that took the lives of 270 people completes exactly three years this Tuesday (25/1). Since then, the sector and the public power have announced measures that promised to bring greater security to the population. However, a dossier released last week by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) shows that the current scenario continues to raise concerns. It was found that 18 of the 31 mining structures in an emergency situation in the state need emergency measures.

The report is the result of a partnership with the State Environmental Foundation (Feam), an environmental agency linked to the Minas Gerais government. Information was gathered such as the average rainfall that occurred in each dam, the existence or not of a plan for the rainy season, the evaluation of the performance of the drainage system, references to anomalies and pathologies recorded, in addition to planned maintenance and monitoring actions.

The survey, considered preventive, was announced as a response to recent events in the midst of torrential rains. In some locations, more than 200 millimeters were recorded in just two days.

According to the MPMG, the mining companies had a period of five days to present documents and provide clarification. Exposed to high rainfall, the 18 structures will need some kind of specific intervention to prevent further complications.

On January 8, a dike at the Pau Branco mine, owned by French mining company Vallourec, overflowed in Nova Lima (MG). There was no rupture of the structure and no deaths, but the federal highway BR-040 was hit and was closed for almost two days. Vallourec received a fine of R$288 million from the government of Minas Gerais.

A day later, the scare was in Par de Minas (MG). The population around the dam of the Usina Hidreltrica do Carioca was instructed to leave their homes in a hurry due to the risk of rupture, although the structure of the Santanense textile company is not a mining dam, but a water dam.

In Congonhas (MG), Companhia Siderrgica Nacional (CSN) justified the suspension of work on Sunday (9) due to the increased volume of rain. A decision by the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG) determined two weeks ago the dispatch of Civil Defense inspectors to investigate the situation, near the Casa de Pedra dam.

The mining company assures that the landslides are in the external area of ​​the dam and that it is working to contain the problem. On January 11, CSN also raised the alert for the B2 dam at the Fernandinho Mine, in Rio Acima (MG).

On January 13, Vale announced the change in safety conditions in two structures: the Area IX dam, at the Fábrica Mine in Ouro Preto (MG), and the Elefante Dike, at the Água Limpa Mine on the Piracicaba River (MG). ).

“The company has already started studies and corrective actions in both cases. There is no permanent occupation of people in the corresponding self-rescue zones”, informed the mining company at the time.

Due to the force of the rains, operations in several mines were suspended. The Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram), which represents the largest companies in the sector, issued a note saying that the sector acts with caution in the face of natural phenomena and that the stoppages were temporary precautionary measures to minimize risks.

“If this intensity of rains lasts for a short period, Ibram estimates that there will be no reflections on the variation in the price of ores and in the supply. All the structures that make up the companies – such as tailings dams – are being monitored 24 hours a day and the Any sign of abnormality is immediately communicated to the authorities and emergency measures, such as alerts, are taken immediately”, the entity informed.

Project

For engineer Marcos Massao Futai, a professor at the Polytechnic School of the University of So Paulo (USP), leaks or ruptures can indicate design problems. “If it’s done well, with well-established premises, this wasn’t supposed to happen”, he evaluates.

He explains that one phase of the studies involves the hydrological survey. “There is a statistical study that takes into account the recurrence period, which is a premise of the project. For very important dams, this study is done for a decamillennial rain. In other words, what is the biggest rain that could happen in ten thousand years? will be designed to support that,” he says.

After the tragedy of Brumadinho, the decommissioning of dams that use the upstream raising method became mandatory in the country. State Law 23,291/2019, which made the measure mandatory, set a period of three years, which will be completed in the next month.

At the national level, the National Mining Agency (ANM) issued a resolution with a similar determination but set other dates: August 2021 for inactive structures and August 2023 for those that were still in operation.

In any case, not even the longer deadline should be met. So far, less than 20% of the structures raised upstream in the state have had their process completed. After the failure of its dam in Brumadinho, Vale announced the decommissioning of nine structures.

Based on the legal determinations established later, it started to list 30. Only seven of them have already completed the process. The last one, whose completion was announced in November last year, was Dique 5, in Itabira (MG).

In view of the risks associated with dams raised upstream, decommissioning was often accompanied by an emergency measure: the construction of retaining walls, which would act as a barrier to block the passage of a wave of tailings. These works are usually agreed between the mining company and the government in the most critical cases, when there is a high risk of disruption.

In the midst of the high rainfall, however, unintended consequences were reported by residents of the Macacos community, in Nova Lima, where one of these structures was erected about 40 meters high to stop the impact of a possible rupture in the B3/dam. B4. But with the retention of rainwater, there was a flooding in the accesses to the place and the population was left stranded.

Through a note, Vale states that the wall was designed to allow the flow of water from its spillway and its gates. “However, due to the high volume of rainfall – more than 520 mm since the beginning of this year and above the structure’s capacity –, the containment ended up contributing to flooding in the roads next to the structure.

With the improvement of the climate situation and the gradual release of accesses in the affected areas, Vale’s technical teams are already mobilizing to carry out an in-depth assessment and identify necessary improvements in the structure”, guarantees the mining company.

Future



A movement that has been taking place in Brazil is the adoption of dry stacking methods, also known by the English expression dry stacking: the filtered water is reused in the production process while the tailings are disposed of in piles, thus dispensing with the use of dams.

This alternative, although more expensive, has become attractive amid changes in Brazilian environmental legislation. Many of the large mining companies operating in the country have moved in this direction.

Vale, for example, started a pilot project in Vargem Grande (MG) in 2011 and expects to reach an investment of R$ 1.5 billion in the implementation of this technology in other mines in the period between 2020 and 2023.

Last month, Usiminas announced the inauguration of a dry stacking system in Itatiaiuu (MG). “The new plant will allow the company to end the cycle of use of the dams for the disposal of the tailings generated in the ore beneficiation process”, assures the mining company, which also points out another advantage of the system: the recirculation of water reduces the need for collection in rivers or well.

Despite the optimism publicly expressed by the mining companies, the episode that took place at the Pau Branco mine raises the alarm. Vallourec uses the on-site dry disposal system. The overflow occurred in the dike that captures the rainwater that passes through the tailings pile. The water level rose because part of the piled up material slipped into the reservoir.

“These are things to study. These piles are starting to be built and will reach considerable heights. But it should take some decades to reach this scenario”, says Marcos Massao Futai.

He warns that I need to deepen my knowledge to avoid new problems. “In some countries with a more arid climate, this system works well. In places where it rains little, you don’t see much problem. In our case, over time, a water table can be created within these artificial tailings mountains”, scores.

For the engineer, the way is to constantly improve technology and find safer ways to deposit tailings. “Regardless of the method, it needs to be well designed, well built, well monitored and prepared to close one day. There comes a time when it is no longer possible for material. for example that, after the piling up, a park with revegetation is built. It involves a broad effort, not only of engineering”.



Emergency dams

Of the 31 dams in an emergency situation in the state, one belongs to ArcelorMittal and one to CSN. The other 29 are the responsibility of Vale, including the three that are currently at emergency level 3, which means imminent risk of rupture: the B3/B4 in Nova Lima, the Sul Superior in Baro de Cocais (MG) and the Forquilha III in Ouro Preto.

This list grew after a fine-tooth comb driven by control bodies in response to the tragedy of Brumadinho. Several dams have lost their stability declarations, which requires their shutdown and the automatic activation of emergency level 1.

In cases where the structure’s gravity reaches emergency level 2 or 3, it is mandatory to evacuate the entire perimeter that would be flooded in the event of a rupture.

The removal of thousands of residents from their homes in several Minas Gerais towns was a reality during the months that followed the Brumadinho dam failure.

Last year, there were still occasional occurrences. Those affected, in most cases, are usually taken to properties rented by the responsible mining company. The repair of the damage caused to these populations has been discussed in several lawsuits.

Vale has already had four dams at emergency level 3 and six at emergency level 2. On the other hand, dams often appear on the list of those that require attention.

In April last year, for example, the MPMG went to court to demand inspections and ask for the suspension of operations in 14 Vale dams that were considered phantom.

They had been registered by the mining company in 2020 and until then were not known to the competent bodies. Three of these were activated at emergency level 1, given the lack of information on stability conditions.