Ravi despairs as he sees Joy plummet off an overpass · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will despair when witnessing the tragic outcome of Joy (Lara Tremouroux) in A Place in the Sun. The good guy will go after his ex-companion to try to convince her, once again, to return to him and the son, but will see the tagger fall off an overpass after leaving her mark on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In this Wednesday’s chapter (26), the girl will listen to a sermon by Inácia (Yara de Novaes), who will reprimand her daughter for having abandoned Francisco. “I may have my flaws, but I’ve never done that. I’ve always put food on your table, but… In your case, you have your art, don’t you? for the firstborn.

Joy will be thoughtful about the mother’s call and visit her son to say goodbye. She will deliver to Yasmin(Maithê Rodrigues) a medallion and ask her sister to put it in the baby’s crib.

“Everyone says I’m not worth much because I turned my back on my son. But I want you to know that if I’m far away, that’s why, so I don’t hurt this kid”, says the young woman, moved.

Afterwards, the tagger will tell you that he is going away. “I’m not coming back. And please, for your sake and for Chico’s sake, don’t wait for me, thanks?”, will ask Joy, who will move on to her last art next.

A little later, Ravi will arrive at the apartment, and Mimi will tell you about her sister’s visit and everything she said. Desperate, the good guy will go after his ex-wife, but he will arrive too late. He will see her fall off the overpass where she did her last graffiti.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o'clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

