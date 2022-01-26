Ravi hits Damón in ‘A Place in the Sun’: ‘Take Joy’s name out of your mouth, you coward!’ | come around

In the next scenes of the novel, the goiano, seeing damon (Ruan Aguiar) in the farewell of the tagger, is taken by an uncontrollable rage and go on top of him.
“You may not believe it, but I liked her, I really liked her”, says Damón to Adel.
Ravi hears the conversation and pushes the tagger hard:
“What did you take my wife for? To dump her like trash? You didn’t respect her when she was alive, because she respects now and leaves! You’re not worth a penny of the money you stole from her, you bastard! Get her name out of your mouth, coward!” “, shouts Ravi.
damon reacts and the two tangle themselves on the ground to the punches and kicks.
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will remove Ravi from the fight — Photo: TV Globo
27 Jan
Thursday
Inacia despairs over Joy’s death. Ravi promises Inacia to take care of Yasmin. Breno is bothered by Ilana talking about the couple’s daughter’s issues with Gabriela. Helena takes Mel to sleep at Paco’s girlfriend’s house, at her daughter’s request. Ilana and Breno argue, and the producer decides to kick her husband out of the house. Paco and Helena discover that Mel lied to them. Nicole is disconcerted when Paco enters her house to take Mel away. Cecília finds out about Breno’s separation from Rebeca. Cecilia visits Breno.
