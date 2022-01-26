Regular gasoline price rises for the second consecutive week in SC; check the values

The increase is felt throughout Brazil after the increase in fuel prices by Petrobras on January 11

The average price of regular gasoline in the cities of Santa Catarina had a considerable increase when compared to the latest data calculated and released last week by the ANP (Agência Nacional de Petróleo e Biocombustíveis).

In the period from January 16 to 22, the date on which the survey was carried out, the highest average price was R$ 6.81, in Concórdia, a municipality located in the west of Santa Catarina. The numbers were released this Monday (24).

The cheapest average price was found in the city of Tubarão, in the south of Santa Catarina, where regular gasoline costs an average of R$ 6.23. Tubarão also recorded the lowest gross price of regular gasoline, equivalent to R$ 6.14.

In the State Capital, in Florianópolis, 36 gas stations were consulted, with the lowest value found at Sulcar Posto de Servicos Ltda, at R$ 6.29. The highest value recorded on the Island was R$ 6.95, at Posto Colonial Produtos e Servicos Ltda.

To carry out all the calculations, prices practiced by several gas stations in 18 cities of Santa Catarina were researched.

Check out the cities with average prices registered in the ANP:

Araranguá: R$ 6.29;

Balneário Camboriú: R$ 6.72;

Biguaçu: R$ 6.74;

Blumenau: R$ 6.54;

Brusque: BRL 6.70;

Hunter: R$ 6.72;

Chapeco: BRL 6.50;

Concordia: BRL 6.81;

Criciúma: R$ 6.40;

Florianópolis: R$ 6.60;

Itajaí: R$ 6.46;

Joinville: BRL 6.47;

Lages: BRL 6.68;

Lagoon: BRL 6.41;

Mafra: R$ 6.46;

Palhoça: R$ 6.75;

São José: R$ 6.72;

Shark: R$ 6.23;

Vine: R$ 6.65;

Xanxerê: R$ 6.55.

High prices nationwide

According to a survey by the ANP, the average price of gasoline has risen 0.8% throughout Brazil since the latest data released at the beginning of 2022. The average value, which had been unchanged since November, rose first to R$6.60 and now to R$ 6.66 a liter.

The adjustment comes from the increase in the price of a liter of fuel, announced by Petrobras on the 11th of this month. The increase in prices puts pressure on the country’s inflation, and worries the federal government.

On Friday (14), Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of the Treasury), said that it will end the freezing of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel on January 31.

